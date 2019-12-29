advertisement

Norwich City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Tottenham needed a late penalty from Harry Kane to save a 2-2 draw at Norwich. Norwich was the youngest team to suffer from VAR’s interpretation of the offside law.

Kane scored in the 83rd minute to deny the Canaries their first Premier League home win since beating Manchester City in September after surviving Mario Vrancic’s start and Serge Aurier’s own goal.

It could have been a different story if Teemu Pukki’s goal had not been marginally ruled out by Norwich’s 1-0 vertical lines, as the focus is again on the offside law and the role of technology in its application.

It was lucky to compete against a Spurs team that had one of their worst performances in a mixed season, but Jose Mourinho’s men, who had previously overtaken Christian Eriksen, were able to assert themselves at least with precision thanks to Sagittarius Kane.

However, the draw meant that they had missed the chance to be in the top four for the first time since September 14, and Mourinho is still trying to find a way to strengthen his team.

Christian Eriksen scores a free kick to equalize. Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images

For Norwich, who is still bottom of the table, the winless run is now up to eight, and this was the fourth consecutive home game in which they lost a winning position.

Given the defensive fragility of both teams this season, it was no surprise that the first 20 minutes were full of opportunities.

Marco Stiepermann had a good chance to score for Norwich when he broke through after Tanguy Ndombele and Eriksen fought, but Paulo Gazzaniga saved his team with an excellent one-handed parade.

Spurs responded when Dele Alli shot wildly after being impaled by Kane, who then saw Tim Krul deny him after being played on the goal.

But it was Norwich who took the lead after a catastrophic defense by Juan Foyth.

Emiliano Buendia stole the ball from the Argentine and Vrancic used the opportunity to score and shoot past Gazzaniga.

This was a shambolic representation of Spurs and only the vertical lines of VAR prevented them from going down 2-0 shortly after half an hour.

Aurier was tackled and Vrancic’s long ball found Pukki on an acre field and the Finnish striker definitely changed.

VAR assistant Andy Halliday, however, decided that Pukki was off the millimeter, and the goal was dismissed to the horror of Norwich fans, who shouted “It’s no longer a football”.

VAR’s Teemu Pukki goal was ruled out of controversial offside. Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images

Mourinho had seen enough and checked off defenders Jan Vertonghen and Foyth during the break to get an answer from his team.

And it had the desired effect within 10 minutes when Spurs leveled off.

Jamal Lewis handled the ball and Eriksen shot a 20 meter free kick that Krul gasped for.

But Spurs’ defensive problems didn’t go away, and Norwich strangely took the lead six minutes later.

Substitute Davinson Sanchez got out of position and Toby Alderweireld was able to avert the danger when he kicked the ball into the goal.

However, Spurs exerted considerable pressure when they chased the game again and were rewarded in the 83rd minute.

Alli played Kane on goal and he was wiped out by Christoph Zimmermann, no doubt about the penalty when Kane came home.

Visitors had the best 15 minutes to find a winner, but they didn’t get anywhere and it all ended square.

