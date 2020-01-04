advertisement

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke hopes that teenage-born “naturally born goal scorer” Adam Idah can help his injured team reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Top scorer Teemu Pukki suffered hamstring strain in a draw against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day and also had a toe problem, so he doesn’t take any chances at Preston.

The Finnish frontman may also be forced to suspend the next Premier League game at Manchester United.

With Swiss international Josip Drmic, who has recovered from a thigh tear, and Dennis Srbeny, who is suffering from back problems, Farke is expected to turn to 18-year-old Idah.

The Cork striker had only one managerial appearance this season when he was beaten in Crawley in the Carabao Cup in August before making his debut against Palace in the final phase of the Premier League.

Challenge

However, Farke is confident that the young man can master the challenge in Deepdale.

“Adam is a naturally born goal scorer and makes good decisions in front of goal. That’s why he has to appreciate this gift,” said the German coach.

“He is a good boy, physically strong, works hard every day and tries to improve. He has a bright future. “

Norwich’s failure to defend the lead after a late equalizer against Palace means they are seven points less certain at the end of the Premier League.

Farke accepts that the Norfolk Club is unlikely to be able to buy out of trouble.

“It could be that they have no business at all. We’re not going to spend any stupid money, ”said Farke, who saw Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts prematurely depart from a Middlesbrough loan.

risks

“Maybe one day we will be able to take more risks, but at the moment we are not ready to spend incredible sums of money.

“We cannot guarantee that we will be in the Premier League next season, which will make it more difficult.” We will not panic. It has to make sense for the future. “

Norwich has already seen other clubs related to midfielder Todd Cantwell and full-back Max Aarons.

“Rumors of our players leaving are a sign of good work, but they are just rumors,” said Farke at a press conference.

“The young guys are generally fairly humble and down-to-earth, so I’m not too worried about rumors that distract them. It’s part of the business and they have to learn to deal with it.”

Farke does not expect an easy game against a Preston team led by former Canarian boss Alex Neil.

“You have a chance to be in the mix of promotional struggles,” he said.

“It’s not like we’re going to Anfield, but it’s a big job and we have to do our best.”

