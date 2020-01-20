advertisement

The Norwegian coalition government collapsed on Monday after the right-wing populist progressive party successively withdrew from a suspected terrorist from Syria.

The progress party leader, Siv Jensen, announced the decision after talks with her party leadership and Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Media_cameraNorway’s progressive populist party said it was leaving Solberg’s right-wing coalition government to repatriate a spouse of a jihadist fighter and her two children. Picture: AFP

The alleged supporter of the Islamic State, a woman born in Pakistan, was returned with her two children late Friday.

“We could have welcomed the children, but we don’t compromise with people who have participated in terrorist organizations,” said Jensen at a press conference.

The Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Berg (red in the top middle) is one of the heads of government of NATO. Picture: AFP

The government approved the return of the three refugees from the Kurdish-controlled al-Hol refugee camp in Syria in October after it became known that the five-year-old boy was very ill.

media_cameraA displaced girl sells used items in the souk or market of the Al-Hol camp for displaced people in northeastern Syria. Picture: AFP

Ms. Jensen said her party also felt that she had compromised too much.

She said she believed Ms. Solberg was her party’s preferred candidate to stay as prime minister.

media_cameraA displaced Syrian woman fleeing Islamic State (IS) fighters. The Norwegian government collapsed because it decided to take such a woman back. Picture: AFP

Ms. Jensen’s exit and six other Ministers from the Progress Cabinet leave Ms. Solberg to fill a number of positions, including that of the Oil and Energy Minister, to oversee the largest oil and gas industry in Western Europe.

Originally published as a coalition, collapses due to terrorist attacks

