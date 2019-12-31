advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Norway is heavily involved in the ongoing debate on climate change on a national and worldwide level. The Scandinavian country is also on track to drill more oil wells in the future than they have ever had in the past.

It is estimated that the country will drill 130 wells this year – 16% more than in 2018. According to Rystad Energy, 55 wells are thought to be drilling for new oil sources. This is sometimes called “exploration drilling”.

advertisement

According to Fortune, drilling is expected to take place on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, where much of the oil production occurs in the North Sea.

Rystad analyst Eivind Drabløs said, “This brings activity levels in line with the pace of the last record seen in 2013 and 2015 before the effects of falling oil prices hit the Norwegian drilling market.”

The agency has also predicted that between now and 2023, there will be about 30 to 50 drills per year for “exploration” purposes.

Wood consultant Mackenzie noted in January that there is a “promising year ahead” for North Sea oil exploration with the help of increased budgets for oil companies.

At the same time, analyst Neivan Boroujerdi wrote, “Norway will be at the heart of the flow, with drilling expected to reach pre-fall levels.”

Norway is at the forefront of the green movement, which puts them in an interesting situation. The country has embraced many green technologies although much of their wealth has come from oil drilling.

In 1969, Norway began offshore drilling, making the country one of the largest oil producers in the world. This brought a wealth of wealth to the Norwegian people. Oil coming from the North Sea also contributed to profit for the U.K.

Many Norwegians are not happy with the oil industry and are listening to themselves. Some parties such as the Greens and the leftist Socialist party have gained support after opposing heavy drilling in the industry, while parties supporting the growth have taken a hit.

The political divide has been growing in the country as drilling continues alongside green initiatives and a growing awareness of impact drilling has on the climate.

advertisement