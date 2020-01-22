advertisement

Becoming a naturalist in the North allows you to learn more about topics like growing mushrooms, birds, water control and even climate change.

We met with Laura Matchett of Northwestern Michigan College of Extended Education Services to find out how you can get involved.

This program is perfect for people who enjoy exploring and discovering the natural beauty of northern Michigan and all of its people. This certificate takes your interests and your commitment and turned them into a full course for personal enjoyment, volunteer work and even a full-time job.

advertisement

Here is a list of the courses offered this semester:

Entomology for the naturalist

Grow your own oyster mushrooms

Basics of wild mushroom identification

Birds up close

Understanding the N. Michigan Rivers

Gardening with mushrooms

Birding by Ear

Birding by Ear – A suite

Who owns and controls the water?

For the love of water

Can humans survive climate change?

Is water a human right?

North Michigan amphibians

Winter animal adaptations

The science of making maple syrup

Signs of river otters and other elusive animals

Registration is completely free and all you have to do is fill out a form to confirm your interests and prepare for success. Once registered, you can choose from a number of courses that range from $ 49 to $ 125 each, which is due at the time of registration.

To find out more about how you can register and what they offer, click here.

advertisement