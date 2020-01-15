advertisement

Calling all food lovers! The Northwestern Michigan College Festival of Foods is fast approaching and we’ve brought you all the details on “the four”!

Michelle met Laura Matchett from Extended Ed to hear what they have to offer at this year’s festival.

It all starts at 10 a.m. at the Hagerty Center on February 1 in Traverse City and continues until 3 p.m.

The featured chefs are Kaylee Davenport and Sam Stanchon of Fuel Your Tomorrow; Patrick Evans and Michael Evans of Conifer TC; Ryan Moberly and Lisa Robinson of Radish Street Food; Les Eckert Culinary Institute of Great Lakes; Vincent Grimaldi of Higher Grounds Coffee; Michelle Rodriguez of Amor Comida; Laura Cavender of Oryana Community Co-op; Kim Fish of The Cheese Lady; Joe Short and Tyler Glaze of Short’s Brewing Company; Jody and DC Hayden of Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate; Karan Josephus; Maggi Steele; Chris Little; and more!

You can get samples throughout the day from four of the 16 workshops and a light aperitif at 12:30 p.m. for only 99 dollars. In addition, they offer lessons on basic cooking skills as well as fresh new ideas and gourmet foods.

To find out more about the event and register your place today, click here.

