advertisement

Producers from across the state are meeting in Acme this week to share the latest tips and tools with each other.

The Northern Michigan Small Farm conference is an opportunity for gardeners and small producers to deepen specialized topics.

They host a hemp and maple syrup school and programs that range from agricultural financing to flowers and fertilization.

advertisement

John Hooper, a member of the Michigan Organic Food Farm Alliance, says it’s a great opportunity for camaraderie in the farming community, especially those who have small farms.

“It is not conventional farming, it is not thousands of hectares, it is people growing up, where they are active. It’s more and more food for the local community instead of being an international or national distributor, ”he says.

The conference will continue until Saturday at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa.

advertisement