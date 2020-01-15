advertisement

We all know what it’s like to run out of space in your home. But what if you had centuries of stories and artifacts and no room?

Corey Adkins takes you to Beaver Island to explain in this week’s Northern Michigan in Focus.

“A small town is a small town, but there is something really special about it,” says Angel Welke of the Beaver Island Historical Society. “When you get off this boat or this plane and you are here. When we close the hangar doors at night and you are here, you really get to know your neighbors. “

If there’s one thing everyone on Beaver Island can agree on, it’s the importance of history for the island.

And soon there will be more space to tell the stories of the islands.

“We are in what is normally known as the Mormon printing house, but right now on the construction site and we are adding to build additional exhibit space,” says Angel Welke. “This building was constructed in 1850 by a group of Mormons who separated from the Brigham Young group. The group leader was led by James Strang. He was declared king by his community, then assassinated near here by two discouraged supporters. “

But while the McDonough Construction team was working one day, they found something fascinating.

“When they did some of the construction, they found language and groove from the Strang era,” says Angel Welke. “These are handmade wooden nails and this will be part of the exhibition with the mural. It is an incredible piece of wood that now grows 170 years. “

The fresco she talks about is called Hauling in the Net.

“It is being restored in Cranbrook by a Detroit area art restorer,” said Angel Welke. “This is a WPA mural from the 1930s from a post office in the Detroit area. It was saved from the trash in the 50s or 60s. It is a fairly rare item and that is what will be the main exhibit of the new addition. “

The new addition gives the historic society of Beaver Island the much-needed space.

“It will be a small conference room,” says Angel Welke. “It will be a place for the meeting of the board of directors of our historic society. There will be an educational space, it will be a place for presentations in small groups, it will be good to have a place with historical presentations. “

They hope to be done with everything by early summer.

“I think it’s that thing that history is just as important as the present,” says Angel Welke. “That’s how we got here. This is how Beaver Island became as unique as it is. ”

