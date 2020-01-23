advertisement

Hundreds of communities across the state join forces to call on Governor Whitmer to devote more state support to rural Michigan.

The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance will travel to Lansing next week to ask the governor’s office to establish a cabinet for rural development.

They want a department dedicated to rural affairs and development. Over 100 groups across Michigan, from Marquette to Saginaw, have endorsed the initiative.

TraverseCONNECT CEO Warren Call will speak with lawmakers and governor staff on behalf of the Chambers Alliance in the coming days.

“We would like the state government to take rural Michigan and northern Michigan as seriously as they take other parts of the state,” said Call. “It is important that the voice of rural Michigan permeates all departments and all aspects of state government.”

He says that small rural towns face different challenges from those in suburbs and urban centers like Grand Rapids or Metro Detroit.

Attracting and retaining talent, child care and housing are all issues that many rural places are grappling with.

The housing shortage is crippling for Charlevoix.

Julie Mann owns the downtown Smoke on the Water restaurant and says it indirectly hurts her business.

“There is very little affordable housing in the area,” said Mann. “It affects everyone’s staff. Because if people cannot live in this city, you cannot find workers all year round. “

Mann also added that fluctuating activities between seasons is also difficult.

The Charlevoix Chamber has tried to work on housing issues, but there are several problems on their way. House Speaker Sarah Hagen said that many tax incentives for affordable housing are written in a way that makes eligibility for rural areas difficult.

“All of our areas really have barriers at the state level,” said Hagen. “These programs really benefit urban and suburban areas, but in rural areas, these qualifications don’t really match what is available in a rural area.”

She hopes that the governor will consider having a rural defender in his cabinet who can oversee regions like Charlevoix.

“Here we have a large rural population but sometimes we cannot meet these criteria,” said Hagen. “How can we match what we can actually do?” And what could the state help us with? “

The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance has meetings with lawmakers and governor’s staff next week.

