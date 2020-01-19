advertisement

Some people love it, others hate it, but when the snow comes like we saw this weekend, we all have to dig ourselves out.

Total snowfall ranged from 4 to 10 inches in most of northern Michigan this weekend, but that is enough for homeowners to take out the shovels and snowblowers to clean their cars and gangways.

In Cadillac, almost every street had several people this morning, but being northern Michigan in winter, it was only a matter of time before winter really hit.

“It’s about time we passed, we missed it last weekend, so it’s more than made up for this weekend,” said Dennis Gaunt of Cadillac, “I grew up here in Michigan all my life. , so it’s just a normal thing that you know. It’s not bad and whatever, I was about to take it off and wear a sweatshirt. “

Gaunt adds that he will take heavy snow at all times on the ice and freezing rain.

