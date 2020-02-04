advertisement

Michigan’s main vote is a little over a month away, so we wanted to know how the Michigan clerks are preparing for what should be strong primary turnout.

County clerks say they are now preparing to ensure that Michigan’s first results begin to arrive soon after the polls close, and to avoid a mess like Iowa.

Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele said Michigan clerks were testing and making sure electoral equipment worked before the March 10 presidential primary in Michigan.

“All of the local clerks are currently testing accuracy and logic. We are going to do a stress test on the modems next week, we test, test, test to make sure everything is working by March 10, “said Scheele.

Scheele says Michigan primary is also very different from the Iowa caucus.

“Iowa is a caucus and it’s a party over there. The state of Michigan has many rules and regulations and guarantees. If they couldn’t change the results, they would bring the results in a sealed and secure bag, and we would download the results that way. If we couldn’t do it, we still have the paper ballots, ”said Scheele.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also weighed in on Tuesday on what happened in Iowa.

“I think Iowa is a state, there are 49 others who need to take action. This is, I think, something that we will wrestle with, because every vote counts and Michigan is as important, if not more, than any other state in the country. I think the governors of all the other states feel the same way and I think it may be a worthwhile conversation, “said Whitmer.

The clerks are also preparing to see an increase in postal ballots this year.

In some cases, they bring in additional people to make sure they are all counted in a timely manner.

