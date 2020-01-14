advertisement

Several community parks in northern Michigan will benefit from a new wave of MNR grants.

One of them is Palmer Park in County Antrim. Mancelona Park will receive $ 150,000 for renovations and improvements. The money comes from leisure passports which you can buy when you renew your car registration.

In total, MNR is contributing nearly $ 2 million to nearly 20 communities this year. Dan Lord is the Manager of Grant Programs at the Michigan MNR. He says the dollar amount is “$ 1,993,500 to be exact. And this will affect 18 communities across the state, a range of projects ranging from improvements to the campground to wading pools and trails. Everything that depends on local needs. “

advertisement

The grants support local government units, such as counties, cities, townships, and villages. Lord says that when people go to the Secretary of State, they have the option to register and purchase an $ 11 leisure passport. Although this passport allows entry into 103 state parks and recreation areas, 140 state forest campgrounds and access to state trails, historic sites and nautical access sites; it also helps local park projects.

Lord said, “Ten percent of that $ 11 goes to this grant fund that we make available to these local units of government. So this is the one we really like to promote, because the more people who participate, the more funding is available locally.

Other grants in our field include:

$ 150,000 to reconstruct the Betsie Valley Trail in Benzie County

$ 150,000 for parking, driveways and washrooms at Plata River Park ADA in Benzie County

$ 85,000 for improvements to Secret Campground and RV Park in Ogemaw County

$ 150,000 to improve Anna Howard Shaw Memorial Park in Big Rapids, Mecosta County

For a full list of this year’s grants, click here.

In all, 70 different park projects requested more than $ 70 (M) in funding. To learn more about the DNR granting process, click here.

advertisement