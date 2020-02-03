advertisement

As we approach the Michigan primary election, we take a closer look at an audit that found that some counties, townships, and cities lack a certified electoral official.

The Traverse City clerk’s office is in the middle of its final preparations for Michigan’s main vote next month.

“We are certainly seeing a slight increase in postal ballots. I think that, while the knowledge that you can vote by mail without reason is essential and that more people are aware of it, probably in the next two years, we expect that 80% of the votes will take place through of postal ballots, “City said. Benjamin Marentette clerk.

However, an audit released in December revealed that a number of counties, cities and townships did not have fully accredited election officials. One of these counties was County Wexford. County clerk Alaina Nyman has just completed training for certification on Monday, which she has been striving for since she took office as a clerk in April 2019.

“It covers everything that happens in an election, it covers all the challenges you might have come up on election day, it covers the appointment of election inspectors, it covers the postal ballots and it covers everything that you need to know polling day and before the election, ”said Nyman.

The training includes an online course, in-person courses and an exam. With a massive turnout expected for the 2020 presidential election, the state is pushing for clerks and election officials to take this training if they don’t.

“Election management is a very nuanced and important project management with a lot of laws that come into play, a lot of regulations, it requires a lot of organization, awareness or rules of the road and obviously election officials are first line of democracy, “said Marentette.

