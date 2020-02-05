advertisement

Just over a week ago, Mackinac State Historic Parks uploaded a photo that went viral to its Twitter page. But that led to the question: what is the story behind the photo?

Corey Adkins discovered northern Michigan in brief this week.

“The photograph, taken in 1856, is the oldest known photograph of the Straits of Mackinac. Taken by Reinhard Wernigk, who was staying on the island, he was a professional photographer, “said Steven Brisson of Mackinac State Historic Parks.

advertisement

There’s a lot going on in this photo of Reinhard Wernigk. Let’s start with the house on the left.

“He was invited by the Saltonstall family. In the photo, the large columned house on the left, a majestic Greek renaissance house. He lived there, the Saltonstalls rented this house to the Abbott family, “said Brisson.

At the time, the Abbott family was a big deal on the island.

“The Abbott family were prominent businessmen and politicians from Mackinac Island. Justice Abbott built the house and it was one of the most beautiful houses of the time he built it. But he had recently died and the house belonged to his brother, who rented it that summer, ”said Brisson.

If you look at the picture, you will see many monuments that are still on the island.

“The Biddle House is visible in the photo, the old courthouse with its dome, the warehouse of the American Fur Company and, of course, in the distance Fort Mackinac, and this is what the photographer said that ‘He was trying to get a good picture of,’ said Brisson.

When it was time for Reinhard to leave, he gave the Saltonstall family this copy of the original. No one knows where the original is, but they could be at the bottom of Lake Michigan.

“He left Mackinac Island for Chicago with his wife on the Niagara steamer, and soon after leaving Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the Niagara caught fire and the photographer and his wife perished, as well as many other. So all the other photos he had taken on Mackinac that summer probably caught fire and sank with the ship, “said Brisson.

Sixty people died that day. A few years later, the Abbott home burned down. So the next time you see a floating image on the Internet, you may want to ask yourself: what’s the story behind the photo?

“Without that in 1856, the next oldest photograph on the island is probably at least 10 years later, so it was really mid to late 1860s before you got another photograph of the ‘Mackinac Island, so this is a real treasure, ”said Brisson.

advertisement