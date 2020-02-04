advertisement

WARSAW – North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski said Tuesday that he expects Spain, the last country needed to ratify its accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to be ready to do so in March.

“If everything is going to plan in relation to the political process, by March 10 that process must be completed. There will remain some technical details that our parliament in Skopje will have to deal with, “Pendarovski told reporters during a visit to Poland.

NATO members signed an agreement last year allowing the former Yugoslav republic to become the 30th member of the US-led military alliance, after an agreement with Greece ended a long-running name dispute. her. Macedonia changed its name to Northern Macedonia.

The last NATO member to ratify accession is Spain, and Pendarovski said he expected Madrid to be ready to do so next month.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Giles Elgood)

