BELFAST – Northern Ireland’s main political parties sat in Belfast on Saturday to form a power-sharing government and end a three-year stalemate that threatened a key part of the province’s 1998 peace settlement.

Arlene Foster, leader of the Unionist Democratic Party, the largest group in the Reformed Assembly, was sworn in as First Minister at a special session of the 90-member body in Parliament Buildings in Stormont.

Michelle O’Neill, Vice President of Sinn Fein and leader of the second largest party in the Assembly, was sworn in as First Deputy Minister.

Naomi Long, the leader of the non-sectarian centrist Alliance Party, will be the Justice Minister, and in a show of party support, Sinn Fein’s Alex Maskey was elected Chairman with the support of the DUP.

Sinn Fein, the largest nationalist party, withdrew from the power-sharing government three years ago, saying it was not being treated equally by the pro-British DUP. Since then the two sides have blamed each other for a number of failed attempts to break the deadlock.

The restoration of the pious administration came after British and Irish governments on Thursday brokered an agreement to end Parliamentary suspension.

The draft agreement provides a new cultural framework to “protect and strengthen” the Irish language as well as the Ulster Scottish language. It also offers reform of a clause from the 1998 peace agreement, which was intended to provide inter-community support for contentious issues, but was often used as a veto on assembly decisions.

The importance of devout administration has grown because a provision in the Brexit withdrawal agreement in Britain will give the Assembly the right every four years to consider whether it will maintain compliance with EU market rules.

The assembly now recovers its administrative responsibility for Northern Ireland, which suffered three decades of sectarian violence before the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The two major Northern Irish parties were under pressure to strike a deal after their share of the vote fell in the December general election in the United Kingdom, and budget issues in the health service culminated in a strike by local nurses this week .

If the parties did not reach an agreement by next Monday, the British Government insisted there should be new elections.

(Reporting by Ian Graham; Editing by Graham Fahy and Giles Elgood)

