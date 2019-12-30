advertisement

Former Northern Irish Secretary of State Peter Brooke entrusted an Irish diplomat with a subscription to the Republican newspaper An Phoblacht.

The Tory-Peer and then cabinet minister under Margaret Thatcher also told the diplomat that Northern Ireland had “negligible strategic value” for London.

Among the files that have just been published in the National Archives under the 30-year rule is a report that an unnamed Irish diplomat in the UK talks to political figures and officials at a meeting of the British-Irish Association in September 1989 in Cambridge has sent back to Dublin.

Brooke, who had been appointed North Secretary just two months earlier, was among those present with whom the diplomat spoke.

“From private conversations and public statements, it emerged that he was extremely proud of his Irish family background, which dates back to the early 17th century,” said the diplomat. “There were family properties in Cavan and Donegal and in what is now Northern Ireland.

“One of his family members, Charlotte Brooke, translated Irish poems and promised to send me material about them.”

“An Insatiable Reader”

The diplomat reported that Brooke “appears to be an insatiable reader, talking about a number of Irish and Irish-American magazines that he took, and An Phoblacht.”

In his report to the State Department’s senior citizens, the diplomat described the North Secretary as “very knowledgeable about the history of Parliament” and added that “he had conducted a special study from 1886 when the Second Home Rule Law was introduced.”

In fact, 1886 was the year that Prime Minister William Gladstone introduced the First House Rules Act to create a decentralized Parliament for Ireland.

After Gladstone was defeated in the House of Commons, Gladstone introduced the Second Home Rule Bill in 1893, which was passed by the Commons but vetoed by the House of Lords.

The diplomat also told Dublin that Brooke “has done everything to emphasize in conversation that the notion that Northern Ireland is held strategically by the UK is now completely unfounded and that Northern Ireland has negligible strategic value.”

