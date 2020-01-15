advertisement

With lush, green fields, castles dating back to the 1600s, and dramatic, rock-hewn rock cliffs falling into the ocean, it’s no wonder the Northern Irish coastline ranks as one of the most beautiful in the world.

Add to that some of the friendly locals – quick to laugh, tell some fairy tales and show their genuine hospitality – and this small, northeast corner of the island had enriched me as soon as I set foot in its capital, Belfast.

A thriving city during the Industrial Revolution known for its line industry, rope and shipbuilding, Belfast and Northern Ireland were tormented by political conflict during the Troubles, but it has been experiencing a resurgence for the past 10 years.

advertisement

St. George’s Market, built in the late 1800s, is booming on weekends as farmers and artisans sell everything from haggis to Celtic jewelry. Likewise, the District Cathedral, with its narrow, cobblestone streets and some of the city’s oldest buildings, is a hub of activity with music venues, restaurants and shops.

The Crown Bar was built in 1849.

Sharon Lindores / National Post

I cross the Lagan River and wander along the Tartik coast, where the famous ocean liner was built – an engineering feat in the early 1900s. more than 1,500 people.

Titanic

The magnificent modern Titanic Belfast Exhibition Center tells the story from ship building to sinking flow. I see what the booths looked like and learn about some of the people on board – such as Wallace Henry Hartley, the gang and violinist playing while the ship was sinking and financier John Jacob Astor IV. I also learn how the ship was discovered in 1985, off the coast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. And I see the wreckage, complete with memorial plaques on it, nearly 4 miles underwater in the Atlantic Ocean, thanks to the submarine footage displayed on a large screen beneath a glass floor – giving me the impression that I’m actually standing above his.

And that’s not all. I boarded the current SS Nomadic, which was built in 1911 and traveled by ferry from Cherbourg, France to the Titanic (its second tragic stop). And I have a delicious Nicoise salmon salad at the restaurant at Hotel Titanic, which opened in 2017.

There is a mural variety in the so-called Peace Walls that divide Protestant and Catholic areas in Belfast.

Sharon Lindores / National Post

While the city is alive and well in recent years, it has not forgotten the darkest days of the Troubles – the period between 1968 and 1998, when sectarian violence between Protestants and Catholics killed more than 3,600 people.

For the most part, this is all in the past, according to Des Hand, who lived through it and takes me on a Black tour of murals in predominantly working-class parts of the city. Pictures on the so-called peace walls separating Protestant and Catholic neighborhoods depict all of the natives who died for international figures such as Nelson Mandela and Che Guevara.

The hand calls the walls a failure and notes that the longer they stand, the harder it is to remove. The first walls were erected in 1969 and despite the fact that they would wait until 2023, many of the locals I speak to doubt that they will happen any time soon.

Sam McCallen, my guide to the next 190km stretch from Belfast to Derry, shows different cities that are more Catholic or Protestant along the coast and peppers talk about history, folklore and geological wonders as we drive through mud on one side and the Irish Sea and then the Atlantic Ocean on the other.

The charming coastline towns.

Sharon Lindores / National Post

The view is stunning and painted with fantastic, historic buildings like Carrickfergus Castle – the earliest Norman country castle, which was built in 1177 and used as a military garrison until 1928. From here we look beyond the water at Mull of Kintyre of Scotland (yes, the one that Paul McCartney & Wings made famous with their song).

Continuing North, we cross sheep-orcharded hills, hills used to plant potatoes, and large tracts of land before reaching a glow, like a valley. Glenarm, one of the oldest statutory villages in the country, is also home to Glenarm Castle – the ancestral home of the McDonnells, the Earls of Antrim (one of the six counties that make up Northern Ireland). We stop for tea in the castle café overlooking a kitchen garden.

Fog and then the rain starts to fall as we continue our drive through various glens, along the climbs and near the ocean.

Picturesque coastline

“Weathers are the right weather,” says one Irishman laughing as we stop at Carrick-a-Rede atop Ballintoy Village. The dramatic cliffs and the nearby small island are the result of a hardened magma from a volcanic eruption 60 million years ago.

On the mainland and island joined a rope bridge originally created for salmon fishermen in 1755. The narrow bridge, 30 meters above the Atlantic, wobbles as I pass, but the views are fantastic. And if you’re lucky you might see nearby Rathlin Island, a variety of seas and seals from time to time, or boiling sharks.

Leaving the road, we travel with our free time around the northern tip of the island and it is not long before we reach another volcanic masterpiece. The Giant’s Gorge is the only Unesco World Heritage site in the country, and the stunning rock formation is the focal point for many traveling the coastal route.

Lava cooling by volcanic eruptions created rock formations on the Giant’s Causeway.

Sharon Lindores / National Post

Walking downhill to the water’s edge is quite nice here, but after being there I am greeted by three fingers of ocean-dipping ground covered in 40,000 polygonal columns of hardened lava known as basalt. Honeycomb-like formations are a miracle. Some of the rocks are quite low and easy to walk, others form columns that are about 25 meters long.

It is wonderful to roam and enjoy the unique scenery, surrounded by stunning cliffs and ocean. McCallen and I then walked along the road above for more of a bird’s eye view as the sun began to set.

After a short drive, we made it to the charming Bushmills Inn, which was a workout inn during the 1600s. I had a delicious dinner with wiped goat cheese, served with cranberry pudding, followed by scalloped pies and pork belly. To conclude, I had a digestion of the world’s oldest whiskey distillery (which is just off the road), dating back to 1608.

The next morning we explored more of the rugged coastline and preserved ruins.

Historic sites

Dunluce Castle, was built on rocks by the MacQuillans around 1500, but the MacDonnells (the same family now living in the aforementioned Glenarm Castle) took over in the mid-1550s. By the late 1600s the family moved to their current home and Dunluce eventually fell to ruin.

A little further on, Downhill Demense was built about 100 years later in 1768 by the Bishop of Derry. Unlike Dunluce, the house is back from the cliffs, but Bishop Mussenden’s circular temple responds to the edges and offers fantastic views of Downhill’s sandy beach.

The coastline is so stunning it would be easy to spend a lot of time exploring all the small towns, trails and historic houses, but the walled city of Derry-Londonderry became well known.

The Old Town of Derry …

Sharon Lindores / National Post

It is the only city in Ireland where the original walls, built between 1613 and 1618, remain intact. There is plenty of history here, though it is best known for how the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland began in the 1960s and 1970s. It was here that Bloody Sunday massacre took place in 1972 when British troops killed 14 protesters.

These days, Derry boasts a modern Peace Bridge. It also has quite beautiful Georgian houses and one of the oldest Protestant cathedrals of the country built between 1628 and 1633.

The Neo-Gothic Tower Museum and Guildhall Museum provide excellent insights into the history of the area.

And to surround them all, I walk along the wall – it offers views of the historic city, the Foyle River and the surroundings. The perfect end to a very scenic ride.

The author was a guest of Tourism Northern Ireland. The organization did not review this article.

advertisement