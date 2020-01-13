advertisement

If Northern Ireland was given hope this weekend, it is ultimately thanks to the courage of five people – the leaders of the political parties.

There is a tendency to see the bravery of Northern Ireland’s political leaders only in managing their own parties, but the quality of determination required by the New Decade New Approach Agreement should not be underestimated.

The document is a clear reference to the burning crises, the ongoing knot problems and the key strategic initiatives that need to be tackled in this region. Not surprisingly, his ambitions are both expensive and expansive. But there would be nothing, but words would not be if the political parties were ready to join the challenge that would intimidate the bravest and most experienced women and men.

The newly hired first minister Arlene Foster found the tone appropriate to the mood of the meeting, which she addressed on Saturday: “It is time for Stormont to move forward and to show that we are stronger together, for the good of all.” The simple step of moving forward together in this special moment in history is not just a symbolically important act, but a testimony to the belief in the value of democratic governance.

Many had speculated that Stormont would not be restored until the Brexit was resolved. Of course, there is no solution to Brexit, just recognizing and preparing its effects. With the New Decade, New Approach Agreement, the decentralized government will be restored in time to allow Northern Ireland a minimum of governance and representation to deal with the effects of Brexit.

Brexit means that Northern Ireland is not only geographically but also at the interface between Great Britain and the European Union. As the United Kingdom receives its divorce decree under the EU Withdrawal Agreement, the protocol contains a special provision for Northern Ireland that allows it to be partially retained. What this means in practice all depends on the negotiations, the speed, complexity and secrecy that will take place – in the coming year.

Ministers and officials in London, Dublin and Stormont need to be aware that the north, far from being a pretty, two-way scenario, runs the risk of getting caught between a rock and a difficult place in the implementation of the project protocol to become.

First, trade in goods across the Irish Sea will be directly affected as it remains part of the EU’s single market for goods and de facto part of the EU customs territory (regardless of whether it is nominally in the UK) through negotiations between the UK and the EU will start soon. This means potential friction within the UK single market.

Secondly, we do not yet know whether the north will benefit substantially from being part of the UK free trade agreement or part of the EU free trade agreement. Finally, it will suffer from the negative effects of Brexit – restricted access to workers, especially unskilled EU workers, and friction in the flow of services across the island of Ireland.

Reaching the open Irish border for goods traffic is not an easy task, but it does not mean that concerns for Northern Ireland are resolved. Adjusting the north to create more opportunities for the entire island economy can only be done in a context where the region is not affected for the first time by friction with its largest market.

For this reason, in a historic act of collaboration last week, all five political parties supported amendments to the Lower House Draft Return Agreement based on cross-industry business needs from the region. With no government support, attention is now focused on the House of Lords, where peers will make efforts to include the protection of Northern Ireland in this basic UK legislation.

Acute uncertainty

The New Decade, New Approach document helps to some extent to address the most fundamental concerns. The UK government is committed to allowing unrestricted access to goods from Northern Ireland to the UK by 1 January 2021. The UK government cannot guarantee the movement of goods in the other direction as it is subject to international negotiations – an indication of the acute uncertainty facing businesses and consumers in Northern Ireland this year.

Recognition of the “potential for far-reaching and significant impacts on all aspects of social and economic life” means that ensuring the “best possible outcome” of Brexit has been declared the top priority for Northern Ireland for the executive. However, what it can do for this is only limited here. It will have a Brexit subcommittee and it can have representation at selected UK-EU meetings dealing with the protocol. For its part, the UK government promises to “consult with the country” in Northern Ireland, to deal with it and “to examine financing options to support readiness” to deal with the completely changed situation in which the country is currently. Again nothing but pleasant words up to the given form.

Arlene Foster, Michelle O’Neill, Naomi Long, Colum Eastwood and Steve Aiken brought their parties into government in a moment of deepest uncertainty and historical consequence. Their courage to go to the government needs to be reconfigured by the UK and Irish governments to tackle the challenges this new decade will bring to Northern Ireland.

Katy Hayward is a lecturer in sociology at Queen’s University in Belfast and a fellow at the George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice.

