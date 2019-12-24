advertisement

By Ryan-Alexander McLeod for Reporter Delta North

Forget Santa Claus, this trio of North Delta teens has undertaken to bring Christmas behavior where it needs most. And this year, they’re expanding.

Going home for Christmas is an old tradition in the holiday season, a story told thousands of times over, but what about those who don’t go home?

Best friends, Emma Vanderlee (12), Makayla Bennett (12) and Jennyka Cozzuol (13) had an idea four years ago to do something special for kids stuck celebrating Christmas at local hospitals.

It all started when Emma visited the pediatric ward at Surrey Memorial Hospital in early December 2016.

“I had a lot of questions for my mom. I told my mom that I want to do something special to help the kids out and enjoy Christmas, especially if they can’t be home for the holidays,” Emma said. “We really want the hospital to be like the Christmas home for all the families that can’t be home. My two best friends and I got together and have been doing this every year since.”

Yeardo’s year since they started, Emma, ​​Makayla and Jennyka have exceeded their fundraising goals and continued an even stronger campaign the following year through any kind of entrepreneurial endeavor, including making and selling “slime” made from home.

This year, they’ve managed to do more than ever, raising nearly $ 5,000 worth of toys and money – more than double their total for 2018 – to bring the joy of Christmas to where they need it most.

For their fundraising effort for 2019, the girls helped Children’s Hospital, Deltassist and the Surrey Christmas Bureau’s Adopt-A-Family program, while also raising money for a family friend who recently learned that cancer his was back.

“I think it’s important to be part of your community and make it a better place,” Jennyka said.

“Christmas is a very special time to do this for those who are struggling or getting sick because Christmas is supposed to be about happiness and giving – they are already dealing with so much.”

The girls admit that it took a ton of footwork, through Christmas delights at the North Delta schools and their fourth annual Sundowner Pub Toy Drive, but that was simply the right thing to do.

“It was never our intention to grow this to something bigger, we just knew we wanted to help people. It was a surprise to see how quickly it grew and to see how many others wanted to help,” Makayla said. . “There are so many people who are unable to spend time with their families, so hopefully we are able to help them smile a little during (Christmas).”

