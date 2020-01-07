advertisement

As flu reaches high levels in New York and other parts of the Northeast, this season has reached a tragic record for children.

advertisement

According to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 27 children in the United States died of the flu this season. That is the highest number of deaths from child flu currently in the season since the CDC started keeping records 17 years ago.

Flu hit early this season, starting in the southeast, with Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi with the highest level of flu activity by mid-November.

Now New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have reached that level, according to the latest CDC card.

Doctors there say they see unusually large numbers of flu patients for this time of the year. NYU Langone Health, for example, had 270 flu patients, adults, and children in their first aid and clinics in Manhattan and Brooklyn in the week of December 29.

“This is usually what we see in February or March, not in late December or early January,” Dr. said. Jennifer Lighter, doctor for childhood diseases at NYU Langone’s Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital.

“It’s already a bad season,” Dr. added. Adam Ratner, another NYU doctor for childhood teething problems.

Ratner noted that this season he has had patients who have developed life-threatening pneumonia and needed surgery to remove abscesses in their crates – and most of these children were perfectly healthy before they got the flu.

“These were not children with an immune system or anything like that, but they ended up on ECMO,” Ratner said, referring to a life support machine.

“If you see this well in children, it is always surprising and frightening,” he added. “And it’s sad because the vast majority of these children with these serious flu complications were not vaccinated against the flu this year.”

If the flu continues its current trajectory, this could be one of the worst seasons in decades, Dr. told. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at CNN.

Fauci pointed to a CDC chart to compare the current flu season with two of the most serious in recent decades. In the graph below, designed by CNN based on the CDC data, the red line indicates flu activity from September 29 to December 28. The other lines show the 2014-2015 and 2017-2018 flu seasons, two of the worst in recent decades.

“Hopefully this will turn around and it will come down, but if it continues on the route it is on, it will not be good,” Fauci said.

Since the worst is yet to come, it’s a good idea to get a flu shot if you haven’t done that yet. It reduces the chance that you will get the flu, and even if you do, you will have less chance of potentially fatal complications.

.

advertisement