advertisement

Residents in the North Vancouver District have gone to court seeking the overthrow of two councilors in an escalation dispute over a recently adopted pigeon ban that the local newspaper characterized as “the smallest of pet issues”.

At the heart of the dispute is an allegation that the councilors failed to fully declare a conflict of interest and “plotted together” to pass the pigeons regulation last month to benefit one of the councilors living next door for the owner of a pigeon co-worker.

“I am frustrated that a couple of councilors can think of their own benefit – using the integrity that other voters have given them and potentially misusing it,” said Wayne Messenger, one of 11 residents who signed a petition to presented in BC The Supreme Court on Friday seeking a statement that both advisers have been “disqualified from holding office”.

advertisement

“What’s what you expect car dealers to do.”

If I am mistaken in any way, I reassure the council and the community that it was done inadvertently

The two councilors in question – Betty Forbes and Lisa Muri – both declined invitations from the National Post to comment on the situation, citing an ongoing review.

At the November 18 district council meeting, Forbes read a statement saying, “It has always been my intention to act in the integrity and in the best interest of the district. … If I am mistaken in any way, I assure the council and the community that it has been done inadvertently and in good faith with my understanding, as a new counselor, of the rules of conflict of interest. “

None of the charges have been proven in court.

On Nov. 4, the district council decided to adopt a pigeon-banning regulation, which effectively prohibits anyone from owning or capturing a pigeon and imposes a fine of up to $ 10,000 for failing to comply.

Councilor Betty Forbes

tweet

Noting that she had a neighbor who is a dove guard, Forbes absolved herself of votes related to the adoption of new bylaws.

But email data leaked by CBC News through a Freedom of Information request revealed that Forbes had announced earlier this summer her desire to legalize pigeons to other advisers, including Wall.

“I have a swimming pool that pigeons fly above,” she wrote, adding that they are also diving and roosting on her property. “Please simply pass an actual regulation to fix them, not overruling our current regulation.”

Prior to being elected councilor in October 2018, Forbes had appealed to the district to review the existing pigeons regulation, telling the council that pigeon pits could affect the value of neighboring properties and that its neighbor’s cooperation was an “eye” “.

A few days after the election, she wrote to city staff to raise the issue again. She was told that the district had investigated her complaints and conducted inspections at her neighbor’s house.

What is it that you expect car dealers to do

According to the petition filed in court, Wall drafted a report to the council in April recommending that staff be directed to prepare a regulation that would change the existing pigeons regulation. In it, Wall cited “documented cases of domestic pigeons crawling, roaming, feeding and losing private property and public lands undermining the peaceful enjoyment of homeowners and residents” and feeding pigeons “by dragging mice and moths”.

The petition alleges that Wall and Forbes exchanged multiple emails regarding pigeons regulation and “conspired together to repeal (pigeons regulation) and enact a ban against pigeon-keeping … for the sole purpose or overriding purpose of the benefit. direct, or in indirect alternatives, the monetary interests of Councilor Forbes. “

“At any material time, Councilor Wall was aware of the full extent of Councilor Forbes’ personal interest in the matter,” the petition reads, adding that the “only complaint” ever received by the district about pigeons is from Forbes.

Mayor Mike Little did not respond to a request for comment Monday. He has previously asked the district administration chief to make a review of how the council handled the pigeon ban.

Kulwant Dulay, who is a neighbor of Councilor Betty Forbes.

Facebook

Forbes neighbor Kulwant Dulay, who currently holds 15 pigeons known as High Filters in a garden at his residence, could not be reached for comment Monday. He filed a separate request earlier this month in court seeking to lift the ban on pigeons, arguing that there were “no other fundamental legitimate reasons” to approve it other than to benefit Forbes.

One of Dulay’s supporters is Givo Hassko, a director of the Vancouver & Fancy Pigeon Poultry Association, an organization that supports hobbyists who breed and display pigeons. He launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for Dulay’s legal challenge and “put an end to harassing a man with some birds who just wants to be left alone.”

Hassko told the Post the district council failed to properly consult with the community before deciding to ban pigeons and that his association would have been happy to make its contribution.

“There are always two sides. What they did was they took the neighbor’s side, not Kulwant’s side,” he said.

A shocking newsroom last month in the community newspaper North Shore News described the banning of pigeons as “soulful” and “arbitrary” and advised “multiple back channel communications” preceding the district’s vote.

How is council time coming from this bloody pigeon thing?

The editorial board suggested there were far more pressing issues – housing, climate change and traffic – for the council to worry about.

That’s the thing that really excites Phyllis Page, who lives across the street from Dulay.

“How is the council taking time out of this bloody pigeon thing?” She said.

Page, who also put her name on the petition and describes Dulay’s pigeon cage as “very clean,” said she doesn’t understand why the district had to go to such lengths.

“They don’t like something happening in their neighborhood, so they come together and pass a regulation? That’s really low,” she said.

“Things are a neighbor thing to do things.”

advertisement