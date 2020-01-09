advertisement

The Iranian community on the north coast has been hit by both tensions and tragedies, as the country faces the prospect of war and plane crash that killed 176 people.

Media reports in Iran and before Christ have identified at least five residents of North Vancouver as the victim of the crash that killed 176 people, more than 63 of whom lived in Canada.

Family members have confirmed that North Vancouver doctors Naser Pourshabanoshibi and Firouzeh Madani were killed.

advertisement

Delaram Dadashnejad, a student at Langara College, and engineer Daniel Saket and his hygienic wife Fae Kazerani have also been among the victims.

Delaram was an international student who flew home to Vancouver after visiting his family in Tehran. This comes from a statement released by Langara President Lane Trotter on Tuesday morning.

“On behalf of the Langara College community, I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Delaram Dadashnejad,” it said. “The loss of one of our students affects our entire community.”

The school advises those affected.

“We are heartbroken by the deadly tragedy that has occurred. Our thoughts and prayers are directed to the mourners of this incident,” added Trotter.

The crash followed a US bombing of an Iranian general and retaliation against a base in Iraq where American soldiers were stationed.

The north coast is home to the largest Persian community in Canada, according to the last census, in which 12,835 BC and 18,890 BC. BC immigrants from Iran live. In the last census alone, 2,900 newcomers came from Iran.

Hadi Ebrahimi, editor of the Dutch-Persian interest magazine Shahrvand, said it had been difficult to keep up with all the problems his readers are facing today.

“They are absolutely concerned about their families in Iran and the situation is not good,” he said.

Ebrahimi said he didn’t know any of the confirmed people who were killed, but he said their story would be a priority.

“I am particularly worried about the crash and the many young, intelligent, brilliant students that are among them,” he said.

The conflict between the United States and Iran will continue to play a major role in the next issue of Shahrvand, Ebrahimi said. From Wednesday morning, however, he expressed hope that the situation would worsen.

“It looks like a game between them and it will cool down,” he said, noting that President Donald Trump has signaled that Iran faces more sanctions but probably not military action will be.

Although the exchange of rocket fire started last week, the conflict has been escalating for at least a year, he added.

Iran was already in a domestic upheaval last month with demonstrations against the government, said Ebrahimi. But even with demonstrators killed or imprisoned, it all seems “washed out,” he added.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a statement on the crash on Wednesday, expressing his condolences.

“Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated and Canadians’ questions are answered. Today I assure all Canadians that their safety is our top priority other countries concerned about the loss of citizens mourn, “says the statement.

There’s more to come …

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement