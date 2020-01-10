advertisement

The Knights senior is back after a shoulder injury that cost her a whole season.

Kate Early has always wanted to play basketball in high school. It may sound like a very humble goal, especially for someone who saw college time as a second grader.

It was not as easy and certainly not as smooth as Early had hoped. As a second child, the senior now living in North Penn suffered a shoulder injury that resulted in a rebound.

“The ball was in front of me and the girl trying to get the ball pulled my arm back,” said Early. “To be honest, the whole thing is a blur afterwards.

“It came out of my memory very quickly, and after that it basically hurt the whole season. At that point, I didn’t know what was going on. “

Early continued her AAU season this spring, but eventually had an MRI, which confirmed that she had a torn labrum.

“The doctor basically said if I could play with the pain, I could play,” she said. “It was like a rubber band that I would describe to doctors – it went in and out.

“We tried so many things, we tried to actively release physiotherapy. In the truest sense of the word, we tried everything before taking the next step. “

The next step was the surgery, and Early hesitated, which would mean that she would miss her junior season.

“She’s a great kid, a really smart kid, and she had trouble deciding to have surgery last year,” said Jen Carangi, North Penn trainer. “You had a problem all season before, and we said,” Imagine you’re going through and dealing with the whole season and your AAU season is just around the corner. “

“Her parents were definitely in favor of having her operated, and when she heard from me that it was okay, she said,” Okay, I can do it. “

“Oh my god, that was a huge relief,” said Early. “I didn’t want to disappoint anyone, especially my coach. When she said,” Make yourself better so you can return as a better player. “

The operation started early in October and then the six and a half month rehab without basketball.

“It was really a challenge for them,” said Carangi. “She came to training every day, she was on the bench in every game and did all the things you ask your teammates to do without ever having to step onto the pitch.”

“It was difficult, it was really emotionally demanding,” said Early. “I felt like I could make a difference for the team, but I couldn’t physically and it would really upset me.”

“My mother, father and grandpa were some of my biggest supporters. They said, “You are doing this for a reason. Remember what the reason is.”

Early, who is committed to continuing her career at DeSales University, is back on the grid and contributes as a player and leader.

“I don’t think I imagined it when I worked through it with my shoulder. I would be here,” said Early.

