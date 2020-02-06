advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Thursday

February 6, 2020 at 12:01 am

Bucks County High School Bowling Roundup: February 5th

advertisement

North Penn 4, Hatboro-Horsham 0: On Wednesday the Knights won their sixth Suburban One League championship in a row. Martin Grace was North Penn’s top scorer with 223, 211 and 232 with 666 points. Lucas Francis finished second with 647 and James Carnal with 622.

Hatboro-Horsham was led by Bobby Elliot, who rolled 580 series.

Both teams will compete in the Suburban One League Individual Championship in Earl Bowl Lanes on Tuesday.

GIRL BOWLING

North Penn 4, Hatboro-Horsham 0: Jennifer Snyder was consistent all day with 438 series and 115, 167 and 148 game results to lead the Knights to victory over Hatboro-Horsham. Audrey MaHaffey had a 336 series and Annaleigh Switzer had a 329.

Hatboro’s Tori Bone was the top finisher for both teams with a series of 568, including a 246 in the third game.

advertisement