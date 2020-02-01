advertisement

North Penn 48, Central Bucks West 43: Josh Jones scored 16 points, including nine in the fourth quarter when the Knights scored an important home win over the visiting team. Rob Carangi added 13 points and Matt Swanson had 10 for the Knights, which is now 8-12 in total and 4: 6 in the SOL Continental Conference with two games remaining.

West (13-7, 6-4 SOL) was led by Mika Munari and Owen Haney with 12 points each.

Council Rock South 55, Pennsbury 48: Jack Rebholz left the free throw line 10 to 14 and scored 18 points in the fourth quarter when the Golden Hawks salted the game against the Falcons for the second time this season. Luke Meakim added 14 points and Michael Stewart 10 for South (13-7, 6-4 SOL).

Pennsbury (8-11, 5-5 SOL) was led by Collin Connors 17 points, while Shane Simmons added 11 and Kyrie Miller 10.

Pennridge 48, Souderton 40: Colin Post scored 12 points and Trent Fisher added 11 when the Rams (14-5, 8-2 SOL) played a solid defense and restricted Souderton to four points in the first half after two losing league games he has at least a share in the title of the SOL Continental Conference.

Souderton (12-8, 6-5 SOL) was led by Jason Price with 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half.

Central Bucks East 58, Quakertown 37: Jason Markowitz hit a team high with 13 points when the Patriots took the road to victory in Quakertown in the second half. For the Patriots (13-8, 7-4 SOL), Jack Hamilton added 11 points and Chris Charlton had 10.

Quakertown (2-17, 0-10 SOL) was led by nine points from Matt Catalano.

Archbishop Wood 80, Archbishop Carroll 61: Rahsool Diggins scored 19 points and passed the 1,000-point mark for his career with a win in the Philadelphia Catholic League. Daeshon Shepherd also had 19 for Wood, while Marcus Randolph and Jaylen Stinson each ended up with 18 points.

Penn Charter 60, Germantown Academy 58: Jake Hsu had a team height of 17 for the patriots in this narrow defeat in the Inter-Academic League. Kyle Anderson was there with 15 points.

