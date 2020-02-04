advertisement

February 3, 2020

Bucks County High School Bowling Roundup: February 3rd

North Penn 3, Quakertown 1: The Knights rolled a third game of 1,099, in which all the top five played more than 200 games, and defeated Quakertown to avenge Senior Night’s Panthers last month.

James Carnal was the high bowler of the day with a series of 709, including games with 225, 251 and 233. Lucas Francis was right behind with games with 245, 221 and 231 with 700. Naman Parikh was at 604 with a season high of 231.

Quakertown scored a team score of 1,139 points in the second game and took the lead in the third game with five bowlers with games of 216 or more. Kyle Bender rolled a 256 in this game. Matthew Well was the top scorer of the Panthers with a series of 620, including 225, 217 and 178 games.

GIRL BOWLING

North Penn 3, Quakertown 1: Jennifer Snyder and Annaleigh Switzer had high series of 433 and 422, respectively, to run North Penn. Quakertown was led by Lillian Mitchell, who rolled a series of 367.

