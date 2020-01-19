advertisement

British Columbia is known in international ski circles for its Powder Highway – a great ring route in the south of the province that connects the (mostly snow-covered) resorts Red, Whitewater, Fernie, Kimberly, Panorama, Kicking Horse and Revelstoke. Given the range they are in, any mission along the route can become a nightmare, so serious winter driving is a must. But for those who Really Enjoy ice-filled asphalt and like to wander through long periods of time (i.e., Canadians and not tourists). There is a second powder trail – one in which the distances are greater, the roads far more sketchy, the mountains less announced and the skiing great. I call this special route “North to Northwest” – a term that I coined in 1996 powder Article, the last time I drove its western axis before a recent trip.

From Whistler: eight hours north on Highway 97 to Quesnel and Troll Mountain. another 5.5 hours north through Prince George, then west on Highway 16 to Smithers, takes you to Hudson Bay Mountain; and another 2.5 hours towards the coast take you to Shames Mountain outside the terrace. Yes, it will be 16 hours back on a dry road, but you can break it up with cat or heliski boxes or drive two hours north of Prince George to Powder King.

I’ve written about Troll here before (www.piquenewsmagazine.com, “Tracking Troll”, January 18, 2018), and although this isn’t the marquee of this stay, a few things should be repeated: with its fireplace and piano, The Log Baselodge offers the coolest ambience in the entire Canadian Skidom. The poutine is top notch (bottomless sauce!), The main T-Bar is one of the longest in Canada, and the Fall Line is delighted by runs that make their 525-meter verticals a ton of fun – including the six-kilometer “Snow Maiden” , “Troll is 30 minutes outside of Quesnel, where you can find Barkerville Brewery and other amenities.

The next stage takes you an hour north on 97 to Prince George, mostly through bush. When you drive onto Highway 16, turn left and keep your fingers crossed: the drive through Vanderhoof, Burns Lake and Houston to Smithers offers a great backdrop, but long, open stretches can also trigger violent snowstorms – even on sunny days. But take your heart away, your destination, one of the most visited outdoor cities in BC, will warm your heart. In addition to delis and bistros and quaint / cool specialty shops, there are two craft breweries: Smithers Brewing Co. with a large, beautiful taproom and a large selection as well as the smaller Bulkley Valley Brewery, a kind of punk rock compatriot in funky style. The rapidly developing part of the city includes the excellent Two Sisters Café and Roadhouse. Meanwhile on Hudson Bay Mountain, 533 vertical meters are divided into 40 runs in two sectors: the largely gentle south face (home to numerous ski-in huts and their notorious “hut culture”) and the more demanding, steeply rising north face – some of the best snow groomers in BC If it’s in good shape, you can take the long, meandering Rotary Club Community Run back to town. Snowfall is not particularly deep, but it is even, dry and fluffy.

The resort is great, but the greater ski excitement on Smithers is via Hankin-Evelyn Recreation Area, a ski touring paradise developed by Brian Hall in the back country, with downhill runs, transceiver gates, warming huts and few people (my favorite part).

Compared to the other distances, it’s a short (though often snowy) drive to Terrace West on Highway 16, which runs through Hazelton with its breathtaking, alpine-like backdrop. Terrace doesn’t have the charm of Smithers, but Shames Mountain with 28 runs (including some serious double blacks), an abundance of natural glades, and 7,800 acres of lush backcountry. Just an hour from the coast, Shames’ 1,200-centimeter annual snowfall is legendary, and we were lucky enough to catch a couple of 50-cm days. All the happier that we went on a New Year’s Day out with friends in the new Northern Escape Heli-Skiing (NEH) mountain lodge and benefited from the 30 percent increase in snowfall that this glaciated high mountain terrain receives. Despite the stormy weather that prohibited flying on the first day, we still drove powder because NEH has a replacement cat for such occasions. When the sky cleared the next day, we flew to one of the most impressive areas – and deepest snow – on the planet, making the long, highly watchful stretch of Whistler worthwhile for us.

Since storms were piling up off the coast, we had to take them home as soon as a weather window opened. After another stopover in Quesnel, Whistler was pointed out immediately. However, if you have the chance to visit Powder King in Pine Pass, you won’t be disappointed. It has a solid vertical height of 640 m as well as easy packing and driving onto the adjacent area, where you can enjoy the generous annual snowfall of 1,250 cm and still slide back in straight away very wild resort. How wild On my first visit there was so much snow that the drag lift, which had been excavated several times, ran in a deep, steep gorge; Somehow a passing wolf was caught in this passage and had to run past everyone sitting in the elevator to find out where to go.

The next time you visit B.C. boast that they only drove on the Powder Highway, smile, bump them with the fist and say: “Cool – which one?”

Leslie Anthony is a Whistler-based author, editor, biologist, and connoisseur who has never hit a mountain he didn’t like.

