WILMINGTON, NC (WPDE) – The North Myrtle Beach man who suffered a stroke while on a cruise died on Saturday morning, but not before he saved the lives of others.

Bruce Campbell, the owner of the Sea Critters Depot in North Myrtle Beach, suffered a stroke on a Carnival cruise to the Bahamas on December 21. He was taken to a hospital in Freeport, but lacked the equipment to properly treat him. His wife, Narcene Campbell, said she didn’t have the money to take him back to America.

On Tuesday evening, an anonymous donor paid the couple’s Medevac from Freeport, Bahamas, to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. Narcene said her husband was brain dead earlier Friday morning.

“So we immediately got to the hospital and sat there and they talked to us about what’s going to happen next and it just clicked. I said, ‘Wait a minute, he wanted to give someone else’s life,’ said Narcene.

Narcene said she remembered that her husband wanted to donate his organs to someone in need. Around 6 Friday evening, she informed her that the hospital had informed her that he could be considered an organ donor.

“You couldn’t take his lungs or heart because of his age, but they should have his liver, two kidneys, corneas, maybe to give someone vision, and a skin graft,” said Narcene Campbell, his wife.

She said that when her husband was rolled into the operating room, the hospital staff lined the aisles and offered support.

“People we didn’t even know queued up to tell us how happy they were for him to be able to give life in this tragedy,” she said. They even gave her a badge with Bruce’s handprint.

“I was at peace because I was able to fulfill one of his last wishes, and because I knew that someone else because of my husband had a chance to live a fulfilled life, I cannot tell you the words. I can’t tell you the words, “she said.

She said her next step was to return to Grand Strand, a community that had been with her throughout the trip, starting in the Bahamas. Loved ones and friends started GoFundMe when they got news about Bruce’s stroke. The site has since raised tens of thousands of dollars.

“I can’t tell you what the continued support will mean to me because I will be soon. My eldest daughter had to go home today and my youngest daughter will have a son to go home to. I Got me as soon as they all left. It is more than I can say knowing that these people, even strangers I have never met, are out there to help me. “, she said.

Narcene said she also decided to close the Sea Critters depot.

“That was his baby. He explained that there was nothing from scratch and made it what it was today, and for me it was probably the second hardest decision of my whole life that I had to make, but I know that I am in no give to run the store, ”she said.

She said she would of course find all of the cattle in the shop at home before closing the doors.

“It really kills me and my daughters doing this, but we know that this is right for me. I can’t work. I don’t even know if I can go to this store at this point. My goal today is going to my own house which will be difficult, ”she said.

