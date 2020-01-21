advertisement

GENEVA – North Korea said Tuesday that while the United States had ignored its year-end deadline for nuclear talks, it no longer felt bound by commitments, which included a halt to its nuclear testing and inter-ballistic missile firing. mainland.

“We found no reason to be unilaterally bound for longer by the commitment that the other side does not respect,” Ju Yong Chol, an adviser to the North Korean mission to the United Nations in Geneva, told UN-supported Disarmament Conference

Speaking as an envoy from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (KPRK), he accused the United States of enforcing “more brutal and inhumane sanctions”, adding: “If the US continues in such a hostile policy towards the KPRK. , there will never be a denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. “

advertisement

“If the United States tries to enforce unilateral demands and continue to impose sanctions, North Korea may be forced to seek a new path,” You added. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Jon Boyle)

advertisement