advertisement

North Delta’s Tristan Jarry will play in this month’s NHL All-Star Game.

The Surrey-born 24-year-old goalkeeper was named in the 2020 hockey showcase as a replacement for injured Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo.

advertisement

It will be Jarry’s first NHL All-Star Game, to be played Jan. 25 at St. Louis.

For the Pittsburgh Penguins this season, Jarry has 14 wins, an average of 2.04 goals-against, 0.934 save percentage and three touchdowns.

“That surprised me,” Jarry said in a story posted on NH (L. “Excitings is exciting. Somethings is something every kid dreams about. You look at it every year, and you think it’s something you would be good at part. Somethings is something I will take to step. “

• RELATED INTRODUCTION, from December: Jarry is hot for the Penguins as team leader for Vancouver.

Jarry was selected by the Penguins in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft Entry. In recent seasons, he has split his time between the NHL club and his AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Years ago in the North Delta, Jarry was in the French immersion program at Devon Gardens Elementary. Later, he was educated at Burnsview Secondary before moving to Delta Hockey Academy and studying in the South Delta. After that, he played four seasons with the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks will send three players to the NHL All-Star Game, with forward Elias Pettersson, goalkeeper Jacob Markstom and defender Quinn Hughes headed to St. Louis this month.

On Sunday (January 12th), Pettersson scored his 21st goal and Markstom stopped 23 shots in the Canucks’ 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement