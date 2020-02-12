advertisement

Under armor problems are far from over.

Since the introduction of an ambitious five-year turnaround plan over a year ago, the company has still faced significant headwinds: the stock has been in negative territory throughout Tuesday after fourth quarter sales were disappointed and the prospects due to the potential impact of the corona virus had subsided business.

In addition, Wall Street continued to show little confidence in the brand’s ability to meet the ongoing challenges in North America, and some analysts expressed concerns about the need to restructure announced this year – a plan that would cost the company hundreds of millions Dollar.

“It takes time to fully implement a strategic, operational, and cultural transformation of this magnitude,” said President and CEO Patrik Frisk in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings statement. “Quite simply, the achievement of milestones and progress in certain areas of our business is taking longer than expected.”

Here are the hurdles that stand under Under Armor.

Ongoing challenges in North America

Under Armor faced sustained strong competition from athletic rivals Nike and Adidas in its home country, and relied heavily on wholesale partners like Kohls – and Sports Authority – to file for bankruptcy in a changing retail environment. The Baltimore-based company continued to experience declining demand in North America in the fourth quarter, despite expectations of “stabilization” by the end of last year and a “growth spurt” this year.

“In operational terms, we continue to make positive progress, manage the market, and improve operational discipline,” said Frisk. “However, a combination of demand challenges and distribution dynamics has a significant impact on our business.”

The brand stated that such problems were most noticeable in wholesale and e-commerce. For the year as a whole, he forecast a decline in the mid to high single-digit percentage range for the North American poor.

Possible restructuring

Under the call, Under Armor announced that a restructuring plan was underway that could add $ 325 million to $ 425 million in pre-tax charges this year. Of this, approximately $ 225 million to $ 250 million was attributable to the abandonment of plans to open a flagship store in New York City.

“The location on Fifth Avenue is obviously a prime retail location, but we are considering whether it is currently more suitable for others,” said CFO David Bergman. “Regardless of the decision we make there, our leasing commitment will remain and we will start paying the rent later this year, but we are continuing to investigate.”

Under Armor hit the headlines in July 2016 when it announced that it would take over the approximately 500,000-square-foot space on Fifth Avenue, where the FAO Schwarz toy store used to be – a busy area just a few steps from the Apple Store in Fifth Avenue and across the street from Central Park.

Effects of the corona virus

For the three-month period ended December 31, Under Armor’s adjusted earnings per share met analysts’ expectations of 10 cents with losses of $ 15.3 million, compared to a profit of $ 4.2 million a year ago. However, revenue lagged consensus bets of $ 1.47 billion and rose 4% to $ 1.44 billion.

The company released milder forecasts and predicted a corona virus sales decline of approximately $ 50-60 million in the first quarter, with nearly 600 under armor stores currently closed in China. (The death toll in mainland China, where the disease originated, has already exceeded 1,000 and infected more than 43,000 worldwide.)

“In addition to all of the companies that do business there, our primary concern is the health and wellbeing of Chinese citizens, our teammates and partners, and those affected worldwide,” said Frisk. “Given the ongoing uncertainty, it is possible that this situation will have a significant financial and operational impact on our entire year.”

