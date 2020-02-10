advertisement

A Normanton man launched a tirade of abuse and threatened to rape a woman for a parking argument.

Massaud Khan became furious when he saw a family parked at Mill Hill Lane, Normanton.

He yelled at the couple who were just waiting to pick up their six-year-old child from school.

Khan, 49, punched the family when his son began to physically fight with them.

All of this happened while the woman’s 10-month-old baby was inside the car.

Prosecutor Katrina Wilson said, “The date of the offense was October 23, 2018.

“In essence, it was a parking dispute that escalated and this accused used violence and rude language.”

At around 3 p.m., a woman and her partner went to Mill Hill Lane and parked, we learned.

The woman got out of the car to pick up her six-year-old child from school, leaving her partner in the car to care for their 10-month-old baby.

Miss Wilson said, “During her absence, this accused traveled to the area in her own vehicle.

“He lives on the street or in an adjacent street.

“He asked the partner why he had parked where he had parked. There was no annoyance at the start. “

After the woman returned to the car, the situation worsened.

Miss Wilson said: “The accused began to say that they” could not park their cars there “.

“He approached them and asked them” what f ** k she thought she was looking at “and” get the f ** k out of here “.

“He told the woman he was going to rape her.”

It was said that the accused’s daughter, who was nearby, then called her son.

When the son arrived, he started attacking the man and the women.

Khan also got involved, throwing a punch at the victims.

Miss Wilson said, “It lasted 20 or 25 minutes. It happened in a school and when two young children were present. “

Khan lives in Renals Street, Derby, which borders Mill Hill Lane.

He has already been convicted of a brawl and violent unrest since 2003.

Khan pleaded not guilty to betray, but pleaded guilty to a lesser offense – violation of public order.

Justice Shaun Smith QC said, “This is a very unpleasant incident that started due to parking problems.

“At first you dealt with it reasonably reasonably, but it quickly turned into a situation where you became verbally abusive and even your son came.

“You were involved in throwing a punch, but it was your son who was much more involved in this.

“But I sent him to jail.”

Justice Smith sentenced Khan to a three-month suspended prison term of 12 months.

He must also perform 10 days of rehabilitation activities and is subject to a curfew for two months from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

