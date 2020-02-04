advertisement

A former “exceptional, competent and committed” mayor of Amber Valley and longtime councilor died at the age of 75.

Councilor Norman Bull, who had served Kilburn, Denby and Holbrook for Amber Valley borough council for 28 years combined, died on Friday January 31.

A resident of Holbrook, Councilor Bull served on the borough council for three separate terms – first elected to authority in 1979 – and was still a conservative councilor in exercise of authority.

Councilor Bull also served as mayor of the borough in 2006 and chaired the planning committee of the authority.

He had always worked as a taxi driver until his death, was an avid domino player and had a subscription to Derby County.

The Borough Council flag on the authority seat in Ripley will be flown at half-mast until Councilor Bull is buried.

Councilor Kevin Buttery, leader of the conservative group at Amber Valley, said: “It was a big shock for all of us, Norman has always been a very active, positive and” able to do “counselor.

“He was committed to his community and played an important role in bringing positive change to Amber Valley throughout his term on the board.

“He was a valued colleague with a great sense of humor and always left you in no doubt about what he thought.

“We will miss him very much and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Diane and his family at this very sad time.”

Councilor Trevor Ainsworth, fellow member of Councilor Bull, said: “I have had the honor of representing Kilburn, Denby and Holbrook with Norman for the past five years and have always appreciated his in-depth knowledge, experience and his enthusiasm.

“He was always there for you, ready to help counselors and the public. He was a real character who will be greatly missed. “

He described Councilor Bull as a hard-working, resourceful counselor, who has always sought to make the most of its residents during meetings.

David Wilson, President of the Amber Valley Conservative Association and fellow borough councilor, said, “I have campaigned and worked with Norman for many years and his death will be a great loss to the council, his family and colleagues on the board, on both sides of the room. He will be greatly missed. “

John Nelson, a former colleague of Councilor Bull’s at the borough and Belper city council level, said: “I have known Norman since my school days and have worked with him for over 30 years both in the district and in the municipal council of Belper. He was a brilliant servant of the community and an exceptional counselor. “

Councilor Chris Emmas-Williams, borough council chief and labor group leader, said, “It was a complete shock and we were worried last Wednesday because I was told he had not attended at the last two planning meetings and I asked my colleagues how it was.

“Norman was a former mayor, former chair of the planning committee and a member first elected in 1979.

“I have always found a diligent advisor, representing the residents of Kilburn, Holbrook and Denby on every occasion.

“He will be greatly missed for his experience and his candid opinions. On behalf of all Amber Valley members and staff, I would like to express our sincere condolences to his family and fellow counselors. “

