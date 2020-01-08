advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco got solid results from its usual players, but that doesn’t apply to its supporting actors.

The Bolts were lost 91-87 against Barangay Ginebra in Tuesday’s PBA Governors’ Cup final when Allen Durham, Chris Newsome and Raymond Almazan hit the 20-point mark.

However, the rest of the team scored only 18 points in the defeat, while the bankers contributed only six.

“I felt we didn’t get any production from the bank at all. We have to fix that in game 2 because I have to take my starters for a while to give them some rest,” said Black.

Outside the trio of Durham, Newsome and Almazan, the Bolts shot a combined 5-of-24 off the field, with Baser Amer hitting the worst course with 2-of-10.

The shooting of Amer also raised concerns for Black, who expected more from his point guard.

With more than five seasons in the league, Amer is in his third final series and Black said these two championship rounds should have hardened his point guard.

“We have to try to find a way to get Baser through because he has had problems in the last two championship series we’ve played against,” said Black of Amer, who averaged 14.2 before Game 1 Scored points per game.

