advertisement

The author co-wrote all of the scripts for “Normal People” and at the same time commissioned the “Room” director to capture the ethereal “essence” of her acclaimed novel.

Sally Rooney sees herself in both characters of her novel “Normal People”, but does not let her break it down any further.

“I feel that my mental state as a child is still a mystery to me,” said Rooney during a TCA panel for the upcoming Hulu series. “I don’t know why I am the way I am.”

advertisement

That’s what the writing is for.

“When I wrote the book, I felt that both characters were a projection of my perspective,” she said. “Both embody aspects of my own psychology. (…) The challenge of adapting to the screen is that both have introspective properties. “

To meet this challenge, Rooney turned to Oscar-nominated “Room” director Lenny Abrahamson, who directed every episode of the 12-episode TV adaptation. Abrahamson, who accompanied the executive producer Ed Guiney and actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Rooney on the podium, said the key to unlocking the novel’s resonance on the screen is understanding how much you do can learn about someone from their movement, reactions and general demeanor – not everything has to be said.

connected

connected

“You meet someone on the street and talk to them for 30 seconds and you get a feel for who they are,” Abrahamson said. “It is extraordinary how many non-verbal (indicators) exist in this arena. (…) What the novel gives you is this essence. So what you’re trying to do as a (filmmaker) is to recreate this essence in a new medium. “

Abrahamson also said that television is the best place for this adaptation because you can be very precise in telling an intimate story.

“Television now gives you the ability to tell stories with extremely detailed details,” he said. “We can make this story accessible to such a large audience and give it the details it needs. (…) It felt very rich and exciting to me. “

“Normal People” is a 30-minute drama series adapted by Rooney together with the writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe. Per Hulus Synopsis, the adaptation describes Marianne and Connell’s delicate but complicated relationship from the end of her school days in a small town in the west of Ireland to her studies at Trinity College. He is popular and popular at school, while she is lonely, proud, and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne, a strange and indelible bond grows between the two teenagers – one that they absolutely want to hide. “

Both Abrahamson and Rooney have credited their two leads for the series’ success.

“If you send two talented people like Daisy and Paul to such a rich territory, you have the opportunity to explore the direct presence of these characters,” said Abrahamson.

But neither of them had read Rooney’s book before they were occupied.

“I got my first audition and heard about the book – a couple of friends had told me ‘that’s the best thing you’ve ever read’ – (…) but I knew from the letter how complex it was in it Book was a few lines of dialogue that I have, ”said Edgar-Jones. “I’m glad I didn’t read it before because I would have put a lot of pressure on myself.”

Mescal said he had read Rooney’s first novel “Talking to Friends” but not “Normal”. Still, he described himself as a “romantic” who loved devastating love stories like this, as well as films like “Blue Valentine” and “Marriage History.” Edgar-Jones agreed, citing Baz Luhrmann “Romeo + Juliet” as a favorite.

“These are the stories that interest me the most – I love love,” she said. “To be part of someone who is as special as it really was.”

Abrahamson also pointed out that “Normal People” tells a rare story on TV when it comes to other young romances that can be very dark (like HBO’s “Euphoria”) or a bit soapy (like The CW).

“It is just as valuable to tell a life-affirming story (…) about formative, life-changing relationships,” he said. “There’s nothing cynical about it, but it’s still very deep and very structured.”

“Normal People” is expected to premiere on Hulu in spring 2020. Check out the trailer below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsKmjOuPq9A (/ embed)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement