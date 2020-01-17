advertisement

If, like us, you fell in love with Irish author Sally Rooney’s award-winning novel, ‘Normal People’, then you are probably as excited about the adaptation as we are.

We can only hope it does justice, but he’s in good hands with Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson at the helm with producer Ed Guiney while Rooney has been very actively involved in adapting the screen too.

Speaking to the Guardian this week, Guiney said: “Sally was involved in all of the first discussions about the number of episodes, the format, the actor conversations, as well as the reading of different versions of the script.”

“Normal People” follows the relationship between Marianne and Connell from their school years in the west of Ireland to adulthood. The 12-part series is described as “an exquisite and compulsive modern love story about how two people can have a profound impact on the life of the other.”

The series, produced by Element Pictures, will air on Hulu in the United States and on the BBC. Last October, we were teased with images at first glance, but now, finally, we have a trailer.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmjBAjsLMms (/ integrated)

Adapted by Rooney alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, ‘Normal People’ will see Daisy Edgar Jones (‘War of the Worlds’, ‘Cold Feet’) play Marianne with Paul Mescal with Connell in what will be his first television role. Sarah Greene (‘Dublin Murders’) plays Lorraine, Connell’s mother.

Abrahamson (‘Room’), who shares the management functions with Hettie McDonald (‘Howard’s End’), had previously said: “It is incredibly exciting to present on screen the extraordinary novel by Sally Rooney with a cast and also brilliant team.

“In Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, I feel like I have found two young actors who can capture Marianne and Connell in a lively way and bring to life the deep and magnificent relationship at the center of the story.”

