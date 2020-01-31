advertisement

Selling Nordstrom is a gift that you always give away. The sale includes thousands of chic shoes from brands like Ugg, Nike and more at a discounted price that your wallet will love.

Whether you’re still looking for the perfect pair of boots or just want to spice up your wardrobe with some fresh shoes, we’ve put together a selection of our favorite looks that are currently available on Nordstrom.com.

Ugg Classic Mini II boots

Uggs with lambskin lined boots are ideal for errands and keep your toes warm. With its shorter silhouette, this style helps you transition from winter to spring.

The North Face Nuptse Down Fill Slide sandals

Slip into this inflated slide from The North Face, which has a down-filled front strap for added warmth and pluses. It also comes with a molded footbed and is available in a range of bright colors.

Vince Camuto Kervana boots

Croco-embossed boots, which are a little more subtle reminiscent of the great animal print trend of the past year, are conquering the shoe scene. Wear this knee-high pair in the finish over skinny jeans or leather leggings for an incomparable look.

Marc Fisher LTD Kora ankle strap sandals

If you want to refresh your wardrobe with the latest colors, you need a set of these Marc Fisher LTD heels. Pink will be everywhere this spring, from the streets to red carpets.

Nike Air Max 98 sneakers

Chunky dad shoes are out. Style influencers now prefer bold colors and unique silhouettes when it comes to sneakers. Take the Nike Air Max 98, for example – its red-purple color scheme and paneled upper ensure that you can find Instagram fans in record time.

Sam Edelman Tinsley rain boots

Prepare early for spring showers with these elegant rain boots from Sam Edelman, which are available for a 30% discount.

Chinese laundry Mannie Slide sandals

This classic sandal silhouette will be easy to combine and super comfortable on the go.

Frye Veronica Bootie

Every shoe lover needs a comfortable, flat shoe in his closet, and for those who are still looking for that perfect style, we bring you Fryes Veronica silhouette. The buckle details and vintage feel take every ensemble to the next level.

Steve Madden Signal Slide sandal

Square Toes returned in 2019 with a revival of 90s style trends. Fortunately, the shape is there for 2020. So look at Steve Madden’s shot with a slim mule silhouette.

Coach Lorren hiking boots

This style offers hiking shoe-inspired speed laces with a combat boot silhouette for a trendy look that stays safe around the clock.

Jessica Simpson Pheona pumps

D’orsay pumps are a perfect sales style when the weather is getting warmer. The cut out sides offer more flexibility and breathability than normal pumps. Buy this pair from Jessica Simpson to change your work-ready outfits.

