advertisement

Nordstrom and Rent the Runway take their partnership to the next level.

The subscription rental platform has tried Nordstrom Rack, a new program that brings some of its light-weight, ready-to-use products to a number of off-price chain stores. The Rent the Runway Revive service, which was announced in an email to customers on Wednesday, will be available at select locations for a limited time, giving buyers access to discounted designer items starting at $ 28. (The email did not specify the outposts for Rent the Runway clothing.)

“As pioneers of the sharing economy, we are always looking for new, sustainable ways to give more women better access to designer fashion,” says the email. “Because it’s no longer the future to have great style as we help our planet – as it should be.”

advertisement

connected

Rent the Runway already has drop-off points in Nordstrom and Nordstrom, where customers can quickly return rented items. The companies joined forces for the first time in the summer to test the service in Los Angeles and to expand it to almost 30 retail stores in mid-November.

Rent the Runway and Nordstrom also announced ahead of the holiday season that their partnership could include the development of exclusive products that could either be bought or rented.

As more and more customers opt for high-quality goods at cheaper prices, other fashion retailers see opportunities in the second-hand market, be it through resale or rental.

In April, Neiman Marcus acquired a minority stake in the online consignment market Fashionphile, becoming the well-known first major luxury company that invested directly in resale. In mid-August, Macy and JCPenney partnered with ThredUp to host the reseller’s products in its stores. And in November, fashion rental startup Le Tote completed the acquisition of Lord & Taylor, a retail company.

Want more?

The year of sharing: reselling and renting change the way we shop

The Nordstrom in the service of the digital age, early lessons from the shoe store and the conquest of NYC

What the fashion industry can learn from Rent the Runways’ disruptive business model

advertisement