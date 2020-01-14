advertisement

The new Northern Executive met for the first time on Tuesday, while the new Northern Assembly also returned to normal with the first major announcement to end the health workers’ labor dispute.

The new Ulster Unionist Party health minister, Robin Swann, told members of the assembly after an agreement at a meeting of the northern executive on Tuesday morning that he was restoring wage equality to health workers in England.

Nurses and health professionals have had a number of wage strikes with their counterparts in England in recent months, with another set of strikes planned.

Health unions, particularly nurses’ representatives, also complained of a serious shortage of staff that affected health care. There is a health crisis in the north with waiting lists of up to three years.

In the first important act of the executive, Mr. Swann announced to the assembly that he would provide an additional £ 30 million to cover the £ 109 million a year required to achieve parity.

“To be clear, this new offer will resume payment with England, and not just this year,” said Swann.

“Critical action has been taken on the critical issue of staff, and my department is committed in writing to immediately contact high-level unions to develop a paid implementation plan for safe personnel within an agreed short period of time,” he added added.

“The breakthrough that we all wanted was achieved,” said Swann.

Health unions

The minister met with health unions on Tuesday to inform them of the funding. He said the meeting was “constructive” and raised expectations that industrial action would be abandoned.

Mr. Swann’s division had determined before the executive’s return that £ 79m was required to meet most of the parity requirements, but an additional £ 30m was required. The minister said the money would come from the existing finances.

Meanwhile, DUP Minister of Education Peter Weir announced that 12 elementary schools, five elementary schools and one special school would receive a capital investment of £ 45m.

According to Mr. Weir, improving school ownership was one of his priorities. “This is an investment in the future of our young people and will improve the quality of their learning experiences and lead to better educational opportunities and outcomes,” he said.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister after the first meeting of the new Northern Executive on Tuesday said the five-party executive “based on mutual respect and trust” could help restore public confidence in the decentralized institutions ,

You said that work on implementing the priority proposals in the New Decade, New Approach Deal would now begin.

“We are energetic and determined to work together for the good of everyone in Northern Ireland,” said Ms. Foster.

“We are facing major challenges, but we also have a real opportunity. With strong leadership and collegial work, we will ensure that our public services are changed, ”added the DUP leader.

“Collective will”

Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fín said there is “a collective will of all parties in the executive to change our public services and deliver the improvements that are urgently needed”.

“It will not happen overnight. A coordinated and sustainable approach is needed to bring about lasting and positive change for all people in the north,” added Sinn Féin vice-chairman.

“Politics is never easy, and filling a five-member executive poses a number of unique challenges. But we have a common purpose – to improve people’s lives. We are committed to working together to achieve something for everyone in our common society, ”said Ms. O’Neill.

Meanwhile, Alliance Justice Minister Naomi Long condemned a so-called penalty shootout in Belfast, leaving a 39-year-old man with life-changing injuries.

“Violence has no place in our society, and the actions of those who terrorize their own community by putting weapons on the streets must be condemned by all of us. Nothing justifies such attacks and they have no place in Northern Ireland trying to move forward, ”she said.

