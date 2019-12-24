advertisement

The North American space defense command and its first-class radar system tell you when to prepare your cookies and milk for the arrival of Santa Claus.

For more than 60 years, the organization that was otherwise charged with detecting space activity has been focusing on Santa Claus on Christmas Eve – following his sleigh and nine reindeer as they glide through the night to each child’s house – well, the one he is good for is considered the year.

It’s a tough task, but NORAD says they’re “the only organization that has the technology, the qualifications, and the people to do it.”

And even if the federal government has stopped, NORAD announced on Friday that they will follow Santa’s journey. Military personnel and more than 1500 volunteers will call on site at Santa Claus location and continue the decades-old tradition.

How it started

In 1955, when Colorado-based Sears Roebuck & Co. misplaced a phone number in an advertisement for children who wanted to talk to Santa Claus, they sent dozens of children to the Continental Air Defense Command Center instead.

Colonel Harry Shoup didn’t miss a beat. He and his staff spent the night answering calls and telling hundreds of children where Santa Claus flew over at night – starting a tradition. In 1958, shortly after NORAD was created, they picked it up and maintained it for decades.

Every year, hundreds of volunteers stop at the Santa Tracker command center to take phone calls from children.

How they know where he is

The radar system from NORAD is installed at more than 47 locations in Canada and Alaska. The agency’s satellites, more than 22,000 miles above the Earth, use infrared sensors to track heat and help the organization track missile launches that may be aimed at North America.

But on Santa’s great night, the NORAD radar system is alert to his departure. Once Santa has kicked off his journey from the North Pole, the organization starts using the infrared detectors of his satellites to spot Rudolph’s clear nose and keep track of the big journey.

To ensure that he has a smooth journey, the jet fighters of NORAD Santa and his nine reindeers often accompany during his stay in Canada and the United States.

How you can follow Santa Claus

With NORAD’s Santa Tracker, anyone in the world can see where Santa is flying during his trip. But the organization says it never knows when Santa Claus will stop at each house and can only guarantee that he will pay for his visit when the children are asleep.

His route?

He usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific and goes west, says NORAD. His first stops are the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia. From there, Santa Claus flies to Japan, across Asia, across Africa, Europe, Canada, the US, Mexico and, ultimately, Central and South America.

For those who wonder how Santa can visit so many countries in one night: “NORAD Intelligence reports indicate that Santa does not experience time like we do,” says NORAD on her website. “His journey seems to cost us 24 hours, but for Santa Claus it can take days, weeks or even months.”

Take a look at Santa’s trip here.

You can call NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center at 1 877-HI-NORAD (1 877-446-6723) or send an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

One thing the organization has no answer to is how the big, cheerful guy manages to slide down chimneys. NORAD says they are still trying to figure that out.

