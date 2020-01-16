advertisement

A northern Michigan emergency nonprofit needs your help.

The public service communications agency for the counties of Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet (CCECPSCO) provides communications support for emergencies, disasters and community events.

They use a special trailer to do so and now need a new place to store it.

Their current space is no longer available at the end of the month.

They say they need a large enough interior space that they can access in an emergency.

“We have to have a place where we can be sheltered from the weather, we have to have enough space, enough height and have energy to be able to charge our batteries and the ability to get in and out in winter , “Said CCECPSCO member Dave Morthland.

If you can help them, you can contact the CCECPSCO, by e-mail info@ccecpsco.org or by clicking here.

