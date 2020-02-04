advertisement

Who says paradise has to be tropical? Many skiers are looking for every possible excuse to hit the slopes and enjoy their piece of paradise this winter.

Crystal Mountain in Benzie County offers ski lessons for people of all ages and all abilities. Their Retired Not Tired program is for people 50 and older who are hoping to learn something new.

Cindy Beard decided to try the program last year and she completely fell in love. Now she is shredding white powder and confident in her skills. “I started a year ago with rental shoes, skis, poles and a combination of snowmobiles – I decided to give it a try. Thanks to the perseverance and listening of these instructors, we discover that there is so much more to learn, ”says Beard.

This difficult sport keeps them young mentally and physically. Dennis Becker says, “Don’t be old before you’re old and I think you have to keep this attitude that” hey I can do this! “”

Not only does this program prove that they are capable of anything they want, but it gives them lots of new friends. “It’s a great way to go out, socialize and make friends. You don’t have to be the best skier. You can just put on your skis and do the caliber ski you want to do, ”says Beard.

Teaching program: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:15 a.m.

Club clinic program: Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.

