advertisement

Cars

January 7, 2020 Zachary Shahan

advertisement

The American car industry got a bit of a blow in 2019. Excluding Tesla, American car sales fell by 177,839 units in 2019 compared to 2018.

That said, only 13 car brands saw their sales fall, while 18 saw their sales rise. This means that certain car companies saw a relatively large part of their turnover fall. The biggest losers were Nissan (~ 117,000 fewer sales in 2019) and Ford (~ 83,000 fewer sales). Toyota lost more than 43,000 sales, Infiniti lost nearly 32,000 sales, Chevrolet lost nearly 26,000 sales and Jeep lost nearly 17,000 sales.

On the other hand, Ram’s annual sales increased by more than 35,000, Kia’s sales increased by nearly 26,000, Hyundai sales by more than 25,000, Subaru sales by nearly 20,000, BMW sales increased by nearly nearly 14,000 and Genesis sales increased by nearly 11,000.

In December, only 9 car brands saw their sales rise year on year. The net non-Tesla car market decreased by 97,012 sales.

What is the cause of the general decline in US car sales? (No pun intended.) Top estimates?

Cannibalizes other car sales in the US? Is the US economy actually collapsing? Is it a matter of leapfrog and does 2020 or 2021 see another boost in car sales?

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like it is a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









advertisement