advertisement

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Every day when Charles Pleasants walks past his house on Westminster Street in Wilkes-Barre, he says he’s greeted with a mess.

“Every day more garbage is added here. It is terrible that the children do not feel safe to play outside because of the rodents and so, yes, it is bad,” said Charles Pleasants, Wilkes-Barre.

New Roots is a non-profit organization that supports those in recovery.

advertisement

“We have put together a team of volunteers who struggle with addiction and want to return to the community,” Gregory Griffin, New Roots.

With that in mind, Greg Griffin organizes weekly clearance.

This weekend, he and other volunteers will work on this area near Pleasant’s home.

Larry Desjadon says he is recovering and has found a new home with New Roots and is enjoying these projects.

“It is very satisfying that I am grateful for the opportunity to do it. It gives me quite a purpose that I never knew I had, but it really bothers me. You know? I am one person, but we hope this more people will notice it and we will involve more people, “said Larry Desjadon, volunteer.

Volunteers say the effort does not only concern those seeking support.

Anyone who wants to clean up their community and participate in their clean-up actions.

“In the new year we hope things will change, I hope we will initiate change and people will be proud of their community,” said Desjadon.

This weekend, these volunteers will work on cleaning up illegal dumps in the city.

If you want to participate, you can click here.

advertisement