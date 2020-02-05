advertisement

A local nonprofit needs your help to find volunteers for their grandparent and primary companion programs.

EightCap, Inc. is a community-based organization serving the counties of Ionia, Mecosta, Moncalm and Osceola.

They are currently looking for volunteers 55 or older.

These volunteers can register to help children with special needs at school or provide care for isolated elderly people.

Barbra Richmond says that the Senior Companion program has taught her to be kind and patient. “These people are basically stuck in their homes and they have to have friends and a lot of their friends have died, so they have to develop new friends and it’s a way for us to give back to society,” says Richmond.

For more information on how to volunteer, you can visit the EightCap website at www.8cap.org/foster-grandparent-senior-companion.

