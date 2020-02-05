advertisement

WASHINGTON – A non-partisan group of US lawmakers nominated Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to recognize the “myriad and often anonymous, individuals who have risked their lives, health, work, and education to help them support a better future for Hong Kong.

“This award honors millions of people in Hong Kong whose courage and determination have inspired the world,” the legislator told the Nobel Peace Prize Committee in a letter published on February 4.

The letter was jointly signed by US MP James P. McGovern (D-Mass.) And US Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), The chair and co-chair of the bipartisan and bicameral executive executive committees for China (CECC) and six other senators and representatives.

The legislature nominated the democracy movement in recognition of Hong Kong’s efforts to protect the city’s autonomy, human rights and rule of law, as guaranteed in the Sino-British Declaration and the Hong Kong Constitution.

In March 2019, a series of large-scale protests against an extradition law that would have put Hong Kong people at risk of extradition to mainland China, where arbitrary detentions were lacking and due process, torture and other serious human rights violations began, began in Hong Kong documented.

The June 16, 2019 protest was one of the largest mass demonstrations in history, attracting more than 2 million attendees from around 7.5 million people in Hong Kong. The demonstrators came from a wide range of Hong Kongers, including students, retirees, women, teachers, flight attendants, bankers, lawyers, social workers, entrepreneurs, medical professionals, migrant domestic workers and civil servants.

“The whole city is involved in a movement that is both unique and inspiring in terms of size, scope and creativity,” the letter said. “The demonstrators are savvy and have used peaceful and innovative methods of expression, including art, music, lasers, building projections, and shared hands across Hong Kong.”

The democracy movement made five demands to the Hong Kong government, which the letter described as “reasonable”: 1) withdrawal of the extradition law; 2) conduct an independent investigation into police violence; 3) drop charges against all arrested demonstrators; 4) withdraw the characterization of the June protests as “riots”; and 5) the use of universal suffrage to elect the members of the Director General and the Legislative Council.

In October 2019, Norwegian MP Guri Melby nominated the Hong Kong population for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

As with Melby’s nomination, U.S. lawmakers have chosen not to highlight individuals. They emphasize: “The democracy movement of the past year was impressively organized and coherent, but above all without leadership and flexible.”

