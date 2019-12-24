advertisement

VANCOUVER – The capture of about 20,000 non-native fish off Vancouver Island indicates the urgent need to halt ocean-based farming and call into question the federal government’s five-year deadline, wild salmon advocates say.

Stan Proboszcz, a science and campaign adviser with the Watershed Watch Society, said salmon escape could have ecological impacts on already wildlife reserves.

“There are incidents like this that make it quite clear that we really need the federal government to move for removal of farms from British Columbia waters. This is just a stressor on wild fish, so hopefully we’ll see one plan very soon, “he said Monday.

He said Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as the spread of parasites and viruses.

When more than 200,000 Atlantic salmon escaped from a state farm in Washington in August 2017, Proboszcz said some fish were later found with wild salmon in their belly, demonstrating that they can also act as predators of stock. Pacific.

The Mowi fish farm company, formerly known as Marine Harvest, said in a statement that it has notified federal regulators and First Nations area of ​​the fire that damaged its net pen in the waters near Port Hardy, B.C.

The damaged dam discovered Friday will be pulled to the ground and an investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the fire, he says.

But the company suggested that the exotic species would not survive long in Pacific waters.

“The rescued fish are farm animals unaccustomed to living in the wild, and thus unable to feed their food and prey. Judging by the number of sea lions that gather near the farm involved, it is likely that many have already been eaten by predators, ”she says.

Exterminate net farming fish farming in B.C. the waters were a Liberal campaign promise in this year’s federal election, and the letter of mandate for newly appointed Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan instructs her to work with B.C. government and indigenous communities to create a plan for a transition by 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tells Jordan to begin work to introduce Canada’s first Aquaculture Act in Canada. The existing Fisheries Act was designed for wild fisheries, and the new legislation will aim to increase regulatory consistency across the country with an environmentally sustainable approach, the government says online.

No one from the Fisheries Department was immediately available to comment on the transition plan.

Among the reactions the federal government has received through early consultation on legislation is the need for a more effective risk management framework and support for indigenous inclusion and rights in the sector, she says.

NDP fishery critic Gord John said in a statement the recent escape of the Atlantic is proof that the timing for the removal of open pen farms from Pacific waters should be accelerated.

Others found the deadline frightening.

Dianne Morrison, managing director for Mowi Canada West, said the company was disappointed to see the campaign engage. It came at a time when the industry was already in discussions with the government about alternative technologies that could quell some concerns about the dangers facing wild reserves through a technical task force.

“This group was to investigate how and which method makes the most sense from a business, ecological and social point of view,” she said. “But the statement on the election platform flew in the face of that.”

Morrison said the company is still interested in exploring alternatives with the government for a complete ban on ocean-based farms, including closed-ocean farms.

“My fear is that if we take it to the extreme of land (agriculture) by 2025, this is not currently possible from a technical perspective. It would also jeopardize our relationship with First Nations in rural communities,” she said, adding that the business issue is not there for closed-end farms in remote locations.

Bob Chamberlin, a longtime wild salmon lawyer and former chief elected with First Nation Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis, said he hopes the government does not remove the open pen farm dependent on the creation of a new closed-loop farm industry.

Closed holding farms, which may be either onshore or contained in the ocean, may require extensive consultations, land negotiations and other steps that cause delays, he said.

“With a 2025 timeline, we need to start work now,” Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin said he plans to travel to the province next year to discuss changes with other First Nations.

A plan announced by the provincial government is already being developed to phase the 17 fish farms in the Broughton Archipelago by 2023, in partnership with Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwais and the other two First Nations.

“Industry every industry is evolving and it’s time for this industry to evolve out of the ocean. There are a lot of questions about environmental impacts and wild salmon and it’s time. It’s time to move them out of the ocean, period,” Chamberlin said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 24, 2019.

