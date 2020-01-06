advertisement

Both Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig landed WGA nods this year, while Quentin Tarantino is still not eligible.

The Writers Guild of America West and the Writers Guild of America East announced nominations for outstanding screenwriting achievements in 2019. After two great Golden Globes victories, the aspiring award winner “1917” received a nomination for the original screenplay for Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns along with nods for comedies “Knives Out”, “Booksmart” and Globes winner “Parasite” as well Noah Baumbach’s drama “Marriage Story”.

Baumbach’s partner, the author and director Greta Gerwig, received a nomination for the adapted screenplay for “Little Women”. Shockingly, Anthony McCarten’s screenplay for Netflix’s “The Two Popes”, which may appear in the morning for Oscar nominations, was left out.

advertisement

And documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney has received two nominations for “Citizen K” and “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-

“1917” written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Universal pictures

connected

connected

“Booksmart” written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; United Artists Release

“Knives Out” written by Rian Johnson; Lions gate

“Marriage History” written by Noah Baumbach; Netflix

“Parasite”, screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho; neon

Wilson Webb

CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

“A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”, written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, inspired by the article “Can You Say … Hero?” By Tom Junod; TriStar pictures

“The Irishman”, screenplay by Steven Zaillian, based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt; Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit”, script by Taika Waititi, based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens; Fox Searchlight

“Joker”, written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, based on characters from DC Comics; Warner Bros. Pictures

“Little Women”, written by Greta Gerwig, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott; Sony Pictures

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

“Citizen K” written by Alex Gibney; Greenwich Entertainment

“Care” written by Mark Jonathan Harris; HBO Documentary Films

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”, written by Alex Gibney; HBO Documentary Films

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People”, written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky; First run functions

“The Kingmaker” written by Lauren Greenfield; Showtime documentaries

As always, some films were not eligible for WGA nominations. One way the guild can play its clout is to deny non-signatories the WGA Awards. This is the reason why, unlike other guilds, a collection of indie, british and animated films is excluded every year.

A WGA nomination is not absolutely necessary for an Oscar nomination. Exceptions are the American indie “Beasts of the Southern Wild”, the Iranian Oscar winner “A Separation”, the Oscar-winning British films “Les Miserables” and “The Favorite” as well as all Pixar animated candidates from “Up” to “Incredibles 2”. “” The Artist “and” The King’s Speech “both won the title” Best Picture “without receiving a WGA nomination.

A person who never appears on these ballots: Quentin Tarantino. After the WGA allowed the young screenwriter only one report on Oliver Stone’s “Natural Born Killers”, Tarantino refused to join the guild. He also likes the recognition: “Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino” that the WGA does not allow. And so it was not included in the 64 original and 44 adapted scripts of the WGA choice. That shouldn’t block the possibility of an Oscar nomination for the best script of “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. He had three WGA-free nominations for Best Original Screenplay and two wins for “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained”.

The WGA remains responsible for whether scripts are created under a contract with the Writer’s Guild and who ultimately receives recognition for a script. (The WGA is not responsible for most animated films.)

Tarantino is in good company this year. Also not approved for WGA are screenplays for animated films such as “How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World”, “Missing Link”, “Klaus”, “Toy Story 4” and “Frozen II” as well as Indie-American screenplays by Lulu Wang (“The Lebewohl” ), Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz (“The Peanut Butter Hawk”), Jimmie Fails, Rob Richert and Joe Talbot (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”), Trey Edward Shults (“Waves”) and Ari Aster (“Midsommar”) and European contributions by Pedro Almodovar (“Pain and Glory”), Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), Tom Edge (“Judy”) and Lee Hall and Tom Hooper (“Cats”).

The WGA Awards winners will be presented in February 1 in New York and Los Angeles.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement