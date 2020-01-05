advertisement

Events to celebrate Nollaig na mBan or Women’s Christmas take place across the country on Monday.

Nollaig na mBan, also known as Little Christmas, takes place on January 6th with events such as charity events, concerts, lectures and art exhibitions.

advertisement

In Dublin, the Irish Writers Center hosts an event on Monday evening with artists at Epic, the Irish Emigration Museum in the CHQ building in the city center.

The author and comedian Tara Flynn will moderate the evening with lectures by the author Caelainn Hogan and other authors such as Sarah Davis-Goff and Chiamaka Enyi-Amadi. The event focuses on under-represented writers and artists, with musical entertainment by Farah Elle.

A book exchange will take place at the literary event, asking participants to bring a book packaged by an author to be shared with other viewers or performers.

Hilary Copeland, director of the Irish Writers Center, said the Nollaig na mBan Show was “one of our most popular events and a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the talent of the many women who call Ireland home.”

The Abbey Theater will host a live RTÉ Radio One recording on Sunday to celebrate Nollaig na mBan, hosted by the writer Sinéad Gleeson and aired on Monday. The event offers readings and performances by women in Irish literature, poetry, theater and music. Guests are Mary McAleese, Marian Keyes, Lisa O’Neill, Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght.

The Glasnevin Cemetery Museum offers a special tour on Sunday afternoons that focuses on female figures in Irish history, such as Irish revolutionary Maud Gonne and women’s rights activist Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington.

The women’s network of the National University of Galway hosts a lecture on self-care for women by Dr. Malie Coyne, a clinical psychologist and NUIG lecturer.

An art exhibition titled Making Marks and Markievicz will open in Kildare at Newbridge Town Hall on Monday. The exhibition features artists from the Kildare County Council’s art collection and is on view until early February.

In Cork, a charity organizes an afternoon tea fundraiser at Fota Island Resort on Sunday. The event, run by Breakthrough Cancer Research, includes a gin reception, afternoon tea and a fashion show. The ticket fundraiser is already in its ninth year and is moderated by the journalist Deirdre O’Shaughnessy.

The Chamber of Commerce of Cork is also organizing a fundraiser for Nollaig na mBan for the charity Focus Ireland. The event at the Maryborough Hotel & Spa in Douglas, Co Cork will take place on Sunday afternoon.

A Grianán theater in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, is holding a Nollaig na mBan concert with local artists to help the Donegal hospice on Sunday for the second time in a row.

advertisement